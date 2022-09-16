Searcy City Council members have been asked by the mayor to start making a list of streets in their wards that are in need of paving.

Mayor Kyle Osborne said the city is looking to spend not more than $1 million on this year’s paving project. He said the amount will probably be around $800,000, but added that the amount goes up a little each year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.