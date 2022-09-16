Searcy City Council members have been asked by the mayor to start making a list of streets in their wards that are in need of paving.
Mayor Kyle Osborne said the city is looking to spend not more than $1 million on this year’s paving project. He said the amount will probably be around $800,000, but added that the amount goes up a little each year.
Council members will submit street names to Osborne or City Engineer Mark Lane. Osborne said the project will be started as soon as all the information comes in regarding which streets need repaving and the city can figure out a dollar amount.
Lane will evaluate the streets that are recommended, and would prefer that the list comes in by next week because he has to advertise for bids for the project for two weeks before taking them, evaluating them and taking them back to the council for approval. He said hopefully the council will have something ready next month.
“If you wait too long, it will be into November,” Lane said, adding that he is seeing predictions already for a “cold, wet winter” and things could be shut down as far as work by the end of November.
Osborne said the city didn’t begin the project earlier because “we hated to try to start anything this summer with so much construction going on.”
To reach a council member to discuss which streets need paving, residents can email Logan.Cothern@cityofsearcy.org (Ward 1, Position 1), David.Morris@cityofsearcy.org (Ward 1, Position 2), Chris.Howell@cityofsearcy.org (Ward 2, Position 1), Rodger.Cargile@cityofsearcy.org (Ward 2, Position 2), Tonia.Hale@ cityofsearcy.org (Ward 2, Position 1), Don.Raney@cityofseacy.org (Ward 3, Position 2), Dale.Brewer@cityofsearcy.org (Ward 4, Position 1) or Mike. Chalenburg@cityofsearcy.org (Ward 4, Position 2).
