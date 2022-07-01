The city of Searcy is looking to possibly move its street and sanitation departments.
The Searcy City Council decided in a special called meeting late Wednesday afternoon to allow Mayor Kyle Osborne to negotiate for a new site at 1615 Eastline Road. The departments are located currently at 409 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway.
“In the last 24 hours, it has been brought to my attention that we have the opportunity to purchase some property on the old highway, I call it,” Osborne said. “We talked for many, many years about relocating the sanitation department.”
He said he, Councilman Rodger Cargile and City Engineer Mark Lane had been out to the former Bowerman Trucking property and they felt it would work great for the departments. Osborne said the location would suffice for many, many years.
He said the property is around 9.3 acres with large buildings already constructed. Osborne said some remodeling would be needed but not a whole lot. “One of the buildings is brand-new,” he said, “It looks like it has never been used.”
A layout showed that it has an office area that is upstairs and a huge shop area. He said the new building has hardwood floors, a laundry room, a shower room and bathrooms that are ready to go. He showed the fuel station that is there now.
Lane said the new area would more than double the size of the current location for the departments.
Councilman Don Raney asked where the city would get the money to pay for the property, and Osborne said his recommendation is to use the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds so money out of the general fund does not have to be used.
Councilmen Mike Chalenburg and David Morris asked Osborne if this would be an allowable expense for the American Rescue Plan funds, and he told them yes.
According to City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris, the city has $2,124,348.02 in federal ARPA money on hand and is expected to received about $2.4 million more this month.
Councilman Chris Howell wanted to know if there was “a back-of-the-napkin appraisal of that property.” Cargile responded, “Currently, no.”
Howell also asked Osborne what the city would do with its Beebe-Capps property. “Naturally, that’s up to the council,” Osborne replied. “We could sell it and recoup the cost of this property or if there was a need to build another structure for the city on it, we could do that.”
Cargile said he feels the city could possible turn the property “back into some sort of commercial [property]. It would be much prettier than it is now and I think it’s a very valuable piece of property.”
David Morris told Lane that the Street Department’s current location “is kind of jammed in there like sardines in a can; there’s not any room for any expansion at all for the Street Department.”
Morris asked Sanitation Department Director Terry Rutherford if he agreed that his department was tight on space also, and Rutherford said, “Yes sir, that is correct.” Rutherford said he thought the possible new location would be awesome.
Chalenburg asked Osborne if all of the fuel system would move down to the new location also, and Osborne said yes.
Osborne said his request was to be able to negotiate a price for the property and bring it back to the council probably at the council’s agenda meeting July 7 or maybe before that.
Howell made the motion for Osborne to negotiate with Dalrymple Real Estate, and it passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.