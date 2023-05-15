Rodger Cargile

Cargile

Raises for four department heads were approved by the Searcy City Council last week totaling nearly $30,000, including benefits.

The head of Searcy's district court, Linda Wiseman, received the biggest increase, going from $45,000 in salary to $55,000. The other three department heads (Jeff Webb for the Code Enforcement Department, Roger Pearson for the Searcy Municipal Airport and Mike Parsons for Searcy Parks and Recreation) each were raised to $70,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.