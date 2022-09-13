The Searcy library fundraising committee has reached the point in its effort that it is ready to enter a construction manager phase of the process, according to architect Barry Hoffmann of Searcy.

Hoffman said he talked with the Friends of the Library Foundation Committee about taking a “construction management approach to this project” because renovating the former Searcy Athletic Club into the new Searcy library was a large enough project that the method could be used and it is “a wonderful way to go.”

