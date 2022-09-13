The Searcy library fundraising committee has reached the point in its effort that it is ready to enter a construction manager phase of the process, according to architect Barry Hoffmann of Searcy.
Hoffman said he talked with the Friends of the Library Foundation Committee about taking a “construction management approach to this project” because renovating the former Searcy Athletic Club into the new Searcy library was a large enough project that the method could be used and it is “a wonderful way to go.”
He explained Thursday night at the Searcy City Council’s agenda meeting that bringing a contractor on board before all the drawings are finalized would allow them to get “some really hard numbers and make some good decisions before we just put it out to an open bid and get that surprise number on bid day.”
“Our last estimates were well over a year ago and, as you know, this has been a very volatile year in the construction industry as well as other industries,” Hoffmann said.
The Searcy City Council is expected to discuss hiring of a construction manager at today’s 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall.
The Daily Citizen previously reported that the amount targeted for renovating the building at 954 Skyline Drive into the Janett Crain Memorial Library was $5.3 million. In July, fundraising committee Chairwoman Jan Smith reported that $3.92 million of that goal had been raised. She said donations have come from 121 individuals, businesses and households. The fundraising effort kicked off in February with businessman Larry Crain making a $2 million donation. The library will be named after his late wife.
Hoffmann said he sent City Engineer Mark Lane kind of a standard “request for qualifications” for a construction manager. If the council approves the action of hiring a construction manager, the proposed deadline to advertise in the newspaper would be Sept. 18 and again one week later. The receipt for qualifications deadline would be Oct. 4.
There would be a committee to evaluate the proposals and score them before a construction manager could be chosen for the project, and then the details of the plan could be reviewed and addressed, Hoffmann said. Then it would be established what work could be done based on what money they had to move forward and the other subcontract bids could be advertised and selected.
Hoffmann said this project would still be a bid process but the construction manager would be hired much like the architectural engineering services that his firm is providing.
Councilman Mike Chalenburg asked Hoffman if the construction manager “generally takes the place of the general contractor.” In saying yes, Hoffmann mMost general contractors these days don’t actually do they work but hire subcontractors.
“They will have a superintendent on site that oversees everything,” he said. “If a general contractor does have a crew that does concrete or they do masonry, or whatever, they have to submit a bid on bid day for that portion of the work, too, so they are competitively against other masons in the area, and it’s a sealed bid – they may get it, they may not get it. They don’t have any advantages as a construction manager to get the project.”
Councilman Logan Cothern, who serves on the Searcy Library Board, said the committee the board would like to suggest to evaluate the proposals would consist of board President Jean Ann Bell, Lane, White County Regional Library System Director Darla Ino and Smith.
