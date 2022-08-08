The Searcy City Council is expected to consider an ordinance tonight that would provide the Planning Commission with “a mechanism” for determining whether to permit facilities like the House of Three senior home within certain zones even if they do not comply with code, according to City Attorney Buck Gibson.
Several neighbors in the Rolling Meadows subdivision showed up at a public meeting in late July with concerns about the House of Three, which serves as a home for three elderly women who have a round-the-clock caregiver, being located in their neighborhood. City Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford has said House of Three owners Mark and Dr. Brenda Frisbie have been issued a warning because the facility is considered a boarding home and is not allowed in the neighborhood’s zoning code. The Frisbies have said they are protected by the Fair Housing Act.
Gibson said Thursday that the ordinance would “amend the Searcy Zoning Code, providing for reasonable accommodations procedure to certain land used within the city of Searcy.” He said the Fair Housing Act “does require there to be a process for reasonable accommodations for certain uses that might not otherwise comply with certain elements of a municipalities zoning code.”
In addition to the ordinance giving guidance to the Planning Commission on whether to allow the use, “there’s an appeal process to first you [the City Council] and then to circuit court for anyone, the legally interested party, who is aggrieved by the decision.”
The process itself, according to Gibson, is fairly straightforward. “In substance, I do believe this is something we should have based on the Fair Housing Act. It should allow us to try to address those issues that have not been previously able to be addressed is an effective way similar and in addition to those that have been mentioned in the media as the House of Three.”
Councilman Don Raney asked Gibson if “the concept of ‘reasonable accommodation’” was out of the Fair Housing Act. Gibson said, “It is. It’s in the Fair Housing Act, not simply the ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] standard. It is a different standard, very similar but they’re just different beasts.”
The 1968 Fair Housing Act originally was passed to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion or national origin. The act was amended in 1974 to include the prohibition against sex discrimination regarding housing. In 1988, the act was further amended to include the prohibition of discrimination on the basis of physical or mental handicap as well as on the basis of familial status.
Gibson said he has looked at a few cases concerning the act and thinks the ordinance is something the city needs to adopt.
Raney asked Gibson if it was just a procedure “to allow everybody and anybody to apply to you to utilize property in a certain manner.”
Gibson said, “That’s correct, whether this is a boarding house or a lodging facility, it might or might not be permitted in a strictly residential area. Is this a reasonable accommodation to address those persons with disabilities, including age or infirmity and frankly certain other group housing facilities that allow the city to review what’s in the best interest of the neighborhood and weigh those based on the needs of the property owner vs. the needs of the neighborhood?”
Stafford said the Fair Housing Act is pretty clear. “It gives us kind of a list of things that would allow that accommodation being reasonable and what would not. That is straight out of the Fair Housing Act.”
Gibson said Searcy is not the only municipality having to address having Fair Housing Act process.
“We looked at North Little Rock, Little Rock and I think it was Fort Smith that have also had to address this,” he said. “We believe this will help us withstand any potential Fair Housing Act claim, depending on what the decision is of the administration and potentially the council. Our hope is to try to address not just litigation needs but also address the needs of homeowners and their neighbors.”
Raney said, “I think we need to do it,” before the ordinance was advanced to the regular meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Log In
