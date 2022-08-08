The Searcy City Council is expected to consider an ordinance tonight that would provide the Planning Commission with “a mechanism” for determining whether to permit facilities like the House of Three senior home within certain zones even if they do not comply with code, according to City Attorney Buck Gibson.

Several neighbors in the Rolling Meadows subdivision showed up at a public meeting in late July with concerns about the House of Three, which serves as a home for three elderly women who have a round-the-clock caregiver, being located in their neighborhood. City Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford has said House of Three owners Mark and Dr. Brenda Frisbie have been issued a warning because the facility is considered a boarding home and is not allowed in the neighborhood’s zoning code. The Frisbies have said they are protected by the Fair Housing Act.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.