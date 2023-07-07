Searcy officials are considering putting another $500,000 into the Searcy public library renovation, expressing some disappointment that the project has not received more donations than it has.
A request for $866,000 was made to the Searcy City Council on Thursday by White County Regional Library System Director Darla Ino before the council moved forward making a decision on funding $500,000 at its regular meeting Tuesday to help turn the former Searcy Athletic Club on Skyline Drive into the Janett Crain Memorial Library.
Jan Smith, chairwoman of the fundraising committee for the library, told the council in May that $5,416,169 had been raised for the project, including $628,450 in unpaid pledges “expected to be received over the next two to five years.”
Ino said Thursday that the amount of unreceived pledges was now $617,000.
“I think it’s about 25 or 26 individuals, so that’s the one thing, ... One of them is a very large donation, $300,000 – that $200,000 will come at the end of this year and the $100,000 is scheduled for 2024 – so that’s another big chunk right there, so that brings it down to $316,000 that is spread out.”
Councilman Chris Howell asked Ino about any revenue streams that the library could use, and she mentioned that there is one, state aid. She said there is a formula, though, for how that money goes to the libraries in White County, not just Searcy. She said that is about a $22,000-a-quarter revenue stream that is available for projects.
“The millage that we receive cannot be used for bricks and mortar. It’s only for operations and maintenance,” she said, but “state aid is something that does not have those restrictions.”
Councilman Don Raney said he doesn’t think the city needs to make another contribution of $866,000, but he believes the city needs “to pay the $87,000” to waterproof the building. “This is really the city’s property; we bought it the way we bought it. I think it needs to be waterproofed.”
The city contributed $850,000, half the cost, to purchase the building in November 2020 and also agreed then to pay half the estimated cost of floodproofing ($170,000). However, the floodproofing had not been done yet, and Councilman Rodger Cargile brought up in March that the cost for it had likely gone up just like other construction costs.
The city also agreed to contribute another $1 million last December to the project, which had an estimated cost of $6 million as of late March. However, adding in some deductive alternates before putting the project out to bid was mentioned by architect Barry Hoffmann and construction manager Adam Hart. The previous goal price for the renovation was $5.3 million. Smith had told the council in May that it was hoped that the renovations would have started in June.
Raney said he wishes there were other contributors to this project, but “I just think we need to make another contribution of $500,000.”
Councilman David Morris said he agreed with Raney about the need to waterproof the building.
“We can’t have a flood in that area with the creek right there by it,” Morris said. “We have been advised to do that, I think that we’d be making a drastic mistake if we didn’t do that.”
He said he agreed with Raney that it would be “a mistake not to complete the second floor of the library project.”
Morris told the library committee members present in the front row that he also could not support the $866,000 request.
“I know that’s not music to y’all’s ears but I feel like that with what we’ve done already and the additional say up to $500,000 – I can maybe focus a little bit more on $500,000 if you needed a few dollars more and make it balance out,” he said.
Morris told the library board he has appreciated everything that it has done. He said he, too, was a little disappointed that donations didn’t come in a little bit better.
The council’s regular meeting is at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 401 W. Arch Ave.
