Searcy officials are considering putting another $500,000 into the Searcy public library renovation, expressing some disappointment that the project has not received more donations than it has.

A request for $866,000 was made to the Searcy City Council on Thursday by White County Regional Library System Director Darla Ino before the council moved forward making a decision on funding $500,000 at its regular meeting Tuesday to help turn the former Searcy Athletic Club on Skyline Drive into the Janett Crain Memorial Library.

