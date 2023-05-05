Searcy officials are considering condemning the rest of an apartment complex where the owner/manager was arrested last month on human trafficking and drug-related charges.
The Searcy City Council was asked at its Thursday night agenda meeting to set a public hearing for declaring Briarwood Apartments at 2103 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway a nuisance property. The council is expected to set the hearing at Tuesday night’s meeting.
In March, the council declared Building 4 at the apartment complex a nuisance property and gave owner Thomas Ray Kelso a month to clean it up. Kelso, 72, was arrested April 18 and preliminarily charged with three counts of human trafficking, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of fentanyl with purpose to deliver, possession of meth with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. A rape charge was added when a Beebe resident, Lori L. Leavell, 58, also was arrested a day later.
Kelso remained in the White County Detention Center on Friday on a $700,000, while Leavell also was still in custody. Leavell was preliminarily charged with accomplice felonies, possession of a controlled substance, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez, the Searcy Police Department and the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force opened an investigation concerning Kelso after receiving complaints of drug activity and human trafficking at the apartments.
Search warrants were obtained for his residence, office and storage apartment and executed “at multiple addresses belonging to Kelso by CADTF with assistance from the Searcy Police Department, White County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas Community Corrections Intensive Supervision Program,” Hernandez said. During the search multiple firearms, methamphetamine, fentanyl, paraphernalia and numerous electronic devices were located and seized.
Hernandez told KARK, Channel 4, that Kelso had threatened to take utilities away from some tenants if they did not agree to performing sexual favors.
“There’s a misconception that under the human trafficking charge, he’s kidnapping people and holding them hostage. That’s not necessarily the case,” Hernandez said. “With Mr. Kelso, he’s using things like power, like electric power and drugs to hold over their heads to get the sexual favors.”
Kelso, at an earlier council meeting, said he had has an ongoing problem for two years with “abandonment, squatters and persons that do not live there that have accrued issues that were dangerous.”
For-sale signs have been posted at the apartment complex.
Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb told the council that while Building 4 at the complex was declared a nuisance a couple of months ago, “we’re asking that the rest of the complex be declared a nuisance.” Webb said this property’s been a continual problem. “It is six more buildings and the laundry building.”
Councilman Don Raney said “move it forward” to the regular council meeting to be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Councilman Rodger Cargile asked Webb if the remaining residents will get a notice to move.
“That’s really not up to us to do,” Webb said. “If it was declared a nuisance, The owner will have to have them move out within 30 days and if he doesn’t, he will be issued a citation and will have to go to court on that.”
Cargile said hypothetically if the owner does not send out notification, “who does it fall to?” Webb answered, “Him.” Cargile responded, “OK, what if ‘him’ doesn’t?” Webb said it would become a judicial issue with the judge making an order for tenants to be removed.
Raney said he believes the city has “just got to move this along” although “I hate it because someone needs a place to live.”
“They don’t even live there and it’s just going to go worse and worse and worse because he is not going to do anything and he’s not going to be anywhere where he can do anything for a while,” Raney said. “We just need to go through the processing.”
City Attorney Will Moore added, “And again, a declaration of a nuisance allows the council to exercise control over the property, and if there is a transaction, that doesn’t change. That allows you to exercise that authority and if there’s a new ownership, impose that authority that they abate the nuisance property.”
Webb said the nuisance follows the property if it gets sold.
Councilman David Morris said he went by the complex around 2 p.m. Thursday and saw “big for-sale signs posted all over the property today.” He said he agreed with Raney on moving the condemnation effort to the regular council meeting Tuesday.
