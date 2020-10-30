Eight candidates in contested races for seats on the Searcy City Council delivered a final pitch for being elected Tuesday during a virtual forum held by the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Each candidate was given a minute by moderator Roby Brock, editor and host of “Talk Business and Politics,” and asked to keep their statements tight. The Daily Citizen offered them the opportunity to expand on their responses.
The four contested Searcy council races in the Nov. 3 general election are Ward 1, Position 1: incumbent Logan Cothern vs. challenger Kenneth Olree; Ward 1, Position 2: challenger Karen Marshall vs. challenger David Morris; Ward 2, Position 1: incumbent Chris Howell vs. challenger Davis Threlkeld; and Ward 3, Position 1: challenger Tommy Centola vs. challenger Tonia Hale.
Ward 3, Pos. 1
Tonia Hale: “Again, I want to thank the chamber for this opportunity and I just want to reiterate that there are challenges as this city grows. We need to focus and be responsive to those needs. We need to work together on economic and job development, encourage local shopping and support our local businesses as well as supporting our children. I would appreciate your support. Thank you.”
Tommy Centola: “It’s time for a new voice and a new set of eyes for Searcy. I feel my three years of attending every meeting gives me the knowledge of the City Council workings and the issues facing the city, making me the right choice for City Council. My experience on the A&P Commission makes me ready to represent the citizens immediately.
“The citizens must be a top priority; by making myself accessible, the citizens have a new voice and set of eyes. That’s why I’m asking for your vote on Nov. 3rd. Together, we can make Searcy a better place for the thousands that live as millions wish they could.”
Ward 2, Pos. 1
Davis Threlkeld: “Yes, I believe that Searcy moves forward by maintaining what has made Searcy a unique and great place to live. When the City Council is in close contact with the citizens that they represent it is better to do. We open up the conversation to everyone through public hearings, being accessible as an elected official. Your allegiance and responsibilities lies in the voters who put you in office. So that’s what I’m doing in my campaigning and I look forward to carrying that through if elected so I’s really appreciate everyone’s vote on November 3rd.”
Chris Howell: “Well, first of all, I would like to thank everyone in Ward 2 for letting me serve them for the past two years. I am passionate about Searcy, about getting things done, about leading, about providing a vision for Searcy, and I feel like I have done that. I think that’s what this job requires – someone that’s willing to take the bull by the horns and make things happen.
“Before this last council, we did not have an A&P Commission and now we have things happening through the A&P Commission, quite a few things. I think it’s very important that the one-cent [city sales and use tax] passes [in February to make it permanent]. Searcy is on the cusp of some really big things and this election is very important that you elect people who are willing to step out there and say, ‘This is the way forward, this is the way we move forward Searcy,’ and are willing to take requests and do what has to be done to get us there.”
Ward 1, Pos. 2
David Morris: “Roby, thank you for moderating, you have done a fantastic job and I also want to thank the chamber for sponsoring this event. Again, this is a very important issue for the city; experience does count and as I have already stated, I have the experience. I can step in on Day 1 to be a good council member to represent the people in Ward 1 and I want to thank the people all over the city that are listening today and will be listening for the support they gave me while I served as mayor.
“I run on my proven record, my record of experience, my professionalism over the years, my professional leadership and I simply would like the people of Ward 1 to support me in this election. Vote for me on November the 3rd, early voting and I want to point this out, is at different locations this year. It’s going to be at the Carmichael Community Center but also the new cooperative extension service building. God bless. God bless our city and thank you very much for listening.”
Karen Marshall: “I’m a business owner. I know what it takes to run a business and to keep quality staff. I know what it takes to look toward the future and make plans accordingly. I do believe that government should be run more like a business. I believe that we need to think outside the box, come up with a different way of seeing things and revenue sources and make improvements that continue to give back to the city.
“We as community leaders should be good stewards and we need to make our tax dollars work smarter, not harder. Searcy is a wonderful city and a great place to raise a family, but it can be more. You have to have a vision and I have a vision and the pride to get the job done. Thank you for your support.”
Ward 1, Pos. 1
Kenneth Olree: “I, too, want to thank the chamber and our host Mr. Brock as well as all those that are attending and watching. I am encouraged by your interest in our city and I think we can help them move it forward.
“I think one of the down sides of a nonpartisan election is it’s very difficult to know generally what people’s philosophy is and I would say I’m very conservative. I’m very conservative fiscally. I’m very conservative socially and there at times when issues come upon our city that are a social issue or a fiscal issue and I’m going to be looking at those from a conservative viewpoint. I think my training, having a Ph.D in bioengineering, I critically evaluate information. I don’t just say, ‘Hey, that’s a good idea, let’s raise a lot of money and tax people and spend on that.’ I think it needs to be looked at very carefully.”
Logan Cothern: “I, too, would like to thank the chamber for hosting this event and thank you Roby for being the narrator. I say my thanks for that because I wasn’t sure what I was getting into today. If I’m fortunate enough to win this election, I will continue to work to make Searcy, Ark., the best possible place to live.”
