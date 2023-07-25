Getting a new Beast for the Searcy Compost Center to replace the current horizontal grinder that is not running 25 percent of the time, according to Sanitation Department Director Todd Phillips, is costing the city nearly $900,000.

At a special meeting Monday at noon, the Searcy City Council approved additional funding of $105,349.28 to buy a horizontal grinder, bringing the full price to $870,349.28. Bidding also was waived by the council.

