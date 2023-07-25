Getting a new Beast for the Searcy Compost Center to replace the current horizontal grinder that is not running 25 percent of the time, according to Sanitation Department Director Todd Phillips, is costing the city nearly $900,000.
At a special meeting Monday at noon, the Searcy City Council approved additional funding of $105,349.28 to buy a horizontal grinder, bringing the full price to $870,349.28. Bidding also was waived by the council.
The grinder is being purchased from Modern Equipment Sales & Rental Co. in Bristol, Pa., and has “15 or 20 hours on it,” Phillips said. “It’s sold as new from the manufacturer with a 4,000-hour engine warranty that comes with it. We can look at getting extended warranties later on but we are very well covered with this warranty and it also includes getting us in the portal where we can buy parts directly from Bandit and not go through a third party to get parts again. I really think that will be huge for us going forward.”
Bandit Industries Inc. makes the Beast horizontal grinders. The CAT engine on the new grinder comes with a two-year warranty and the tracks have the four-year, 4,000-hour warranty.
Acquiring parts, which would be at a 15 percent discount going forward, Phillips said, have been “a big problem here in the past six months, the amount of time Phillips has been in Searcy.
“They go up every time we order something,” he said.
“Hopefully we will get this in before someone else purchases it,” Faulkner said. Phillips agreed saying the the salesman has been real good to work with.
Councilman David Morris said that there used to be a dealer in the city who handled Bandit-type equipment but now there is not. Phillips said that is his understanding. He said there is a dealer in Sheridan who handled these machines but was a year out on getting one.
As fas as the new Beast, Phillips said, “I feel like it should be here the first of next week. It is being prepped and ready to travel.” He said three representatives of the company will spend two days in Searcy working with Phillips and others.
Faulkner said since Searcy is not in the district of the company, the invoices will be divided into three and once payments are made, the city will own the grinder. “We ran that by auditors who just happen to be at City Hall this next several weeks and they gave us the thumbs up, but it’s a regular standard practice.”
Councilman Chris Howell asked, “So if something happens in the first 90 days, is it on them or is it on us?” Phillips answered, “The warranty will be against them. I’m hoping that our warranty starts at the end of that 90 days. That’s my thoughts on it.”
Councilman Dale Brewer asked Phillips to explain how the new grinder is so much better than what the city has now.
“Well, I can take you a picture and show you a picture,” Phillips said. “Since I have been here, I don’t think this Beast has run 25 percent of the time. Within a month, I should have all the grinding done and be caught up and hopefully we can back this thing down and we’ll just run it 20 and 25 hours a week. It’s going to take us a month at five days a week just to get caught up. There is a big pile of brush out there.”
Faulkner added, “There is ongoing cost and maintenance with our current Beast, which is over 20 years old, and then just found out that the clutch part cost escalated from what was approved.” Phillips added that the cost would have been $35,000.
Phillips said the new Beast will be like a dozer or a big excavator. “We’ll be able to move it, not need to have that extra truck out there.” He also recommended getting a special fuel tank “so the machine will not be walking all over different locations in the city. It’s pretty hard on those rigs to move them around.”
Howell asked Phillips if he had any buyers for the current Beast. He said not at the time but he could “get it in the auction as soon as the new one gets here.” He talked about getting the Beast “cranking and running” to where someone could come out and look at it.
Howell made the motion for the city to buy the new Beast. The motion was seconded by Morris and passed unanimously.
