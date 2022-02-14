The Searcy Police Department are bringing back speed awareness trailers.
The Searcy City Council approved the purchase of three of them last week at an estimated cost of $11,427 each.
“The speed trailers that we currently have are not [operational]; they have tanked,” Maj. Brian Wyatt told the council. “I think we had one that got damaged and another just quit working. Speed trailers are huge in our community; people love them. They are fabulous in the community as far as the feedback that we get.”
Before deciding to purchase three trailers, Council member Don Raney asked if two would be enough.
“Two is a lot better than what we have at the moment,” Wyatt said. “It’s a great start, yes.”
Don Raney then asked, “Ideally, how many would you want?” Wyatt responded that “two to three would be very functional because with our neighborhoods and as many complaints as we get of speeders in the neighborhoods with children, the more that we could have out, the better, and these are some top-notch trailers to give us the information we need. It makes the people in the neighborhoods feel so much safer.”
Raney said the types of complaints he has been getting concern speeders who are cutting through neighborhoods to get to different parts of town. Wyatt said those speeders are “flying through, and there’s kids out in the streets.”
He said the police department receives most of the complaints about speeders around the time that school starts and in the evening, especially during peak traffic times. A lot of times the speeders are high school kids, Wyatt said, as they go to and from school.
“These particular ones [trailers] will even flash the blue lights,” Wyatt said. “If you set it for 30 miles an hour and someone is going just over 30, it’s going to flash blue lights at them, where our other trailers didn’t.
“These will also come with tablets so we can see in real time what’s going on as opposed to having to go and download the information and bring it back. We can look at this in real time and see what’s happening and if we need to go out.”
Wyatt said that “depending on call volume and how many officers I have on the street, our officer may be able to go to a neighborhood once or twice in a shift or three times, and we can put these speed trailers out for all day where they are being seen, especially if they are flashing the blue lights at people who are speeding; it’s getting their attention even more.”
Council member Dale Brewer said, “They are a deterrent.” Wyatt responded, “Definitely.”
Concerning getting new trailers instead of repairing the city’s current ones, Council member David Morris said his understanding is that the parts for the old speed trailers are obsolete. Wyatt added, “They are not even worth if we could send them off to repair them in comparison to what we could buy newer and better updated equipment.”
Morris said he has been a strong proponent of the speed trailers. Other than brush, leaf and limb pickup calls, Morris said he gets as many calls on the speed trailers in the ward he represents as for anything else. Raney agreed that the second-most common complaint he gets is speeding.
“I certain think we need two,” he said. “Two is better than one and three is even better.”
Wyatt said the department was functioning off two speed trailers for a long time, but one of them got turned over and never did function properly after that and the other one just wore out. “It just got to the point that there is no repair for it.”
Council member Chris Howell asked Wyatt how old the trailers were. “I’ve been with the PD for 14 years and we’ve had them before then, so they have been here longer than I have,” Wyatt answered. Police Chief Steve Hernandez told the council the current trailers are probably 20 to 25 years old.
Wyatt said the speed trailers “really fill the gap in for us.” He said the department’s support officer, Nicholas Bright, will come in early in the morning and will stay late if he needs to in order to take the trailers out and bring them back.
Raney asked Hernandez how many speed trailers he would like to have, and Hernandez said 10 or 20 if he could, drawing laughter. Hernandez said that “one trailer is equivalent of putting an officer in a neighborhood for the day. We put them out first thing in the morning and take them out by the end of the day. Generally, a lot of times we’re trying to cover school traffic. The reason we don’t leave them out overnight is because it’s too much of a temptation for someone to damage them.”
City Attorney Buck Gibson asked about the blue lights that would flash if someone was speeding. Hernandez told him the speed could be set to whatever’s desires, such as in a 35-mph zone, it could be set to start blinking blue lights and show the driver’s speed at anything over 40. He said it also could be set to where the speed disappears and it just says “Slow down.”
In deciding to purchase the trailers, the council waived competitive bidding. Gibson said a budget ordinance would be needed when the city receives the invoice for them.
Hernandez said delivery time for the speed trailers would be approximately 60 days after being ordered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.