An ordinance passed last week by the Searcy City Council recognized “the tension” between short-term rental owners and landowners.

The ordinance amended the Searcy Zoning Code that establishes standards for short-term rentals. The zoning code updates will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, and were recently the subject of two public meetings by the Planning Commission.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.