An ordinance passed last week by the Searcy City Council recognized “the tension” between short-term rental owners and landowners.
The ordinance amended the Searcy Zoning Code that establishes standards for short-term rentals. The zoning code updates will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, and were recently the subject of two public meetings by the Planning Commission.
“We have seen an increase in short-term rentals in our community over the past couple of years and expect to see more in the future,” Mayor Kyle Osborne said in a news release. “These updates to the zoning code allow us to establish standards for these properties similar to how we have standards for other operations throughout the city. It also helps ensure the safety of those visiting our community and the neighborhoods around the properties.”
The council recognized in the ordinance the right of property owners to utilize their property must be balanced against the rights of adjacent landowners and permit them to quietly enjoy their property.
“Hosting the public forums really allowed us to understand both points of view on the issues and make adjustments that would be best for both sides,” Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford said in the release.
According to the ordinance, the following items are under the “public interests to be protected”:
“Maintaining the quality and character of existing neighborhoods.
“Controlling the spread of unregulated parking on quiet residential streets.
“Creating equity in municipal tax collection.
“Maintaining life-safety standards for visitors to the city of Searcy.
“Protecting the availability of affordable housing in the city of Searcy.
“Allowing reasonable latitude for the use of private residences to generate income.
“Documenting accountability for problems associated with short-term rentals.”
The updates also address short-term rentals having to meet all off-street parking requirements, and the maximum overnight occupancy is two persons per bedroom plus two additional persons.
Paying federal, state and local taxes was included for all short-term rentals and vacation rentals, including those classified as bed and breakfast facilities, and all short-term rentals should obtain and maintain a business license to operate within the city limits. The cost is $25. To obtain a business license for short-term rentals, application should be made through Searcy Code Enforcement.
The fire marshal shall inspect the potential short-term rental property, and he applicant will need to designate a local property representative who shall be available 24/7, responding within an hour to complaints that come in regarding the condition, operation or conduct of occupants of the short-term rental.
The contact information for the owner and the local representative shall be kept on file with the city’s code enforcement office and the police department. Failure to provide contact information or failure to keep the information current may result in the suspension of the business license.
A Searcy advertising and promotions tax permit also is required. “The applicant shall be required to provide proof of a current Searcy A&P Tax Permit prior to issuance of a business license for short-term rentals.”
Short-term rental owners also have to display information about their compliance in the common area of the rental. The information includes address of the property, name and contact information of the owner to whom the license is issued and the name and contact information for the local property representative.
It also has to include the date and expiration of the business license; information on maximum overnight occupancy; applicable noise and use restrictions; location and quantity of off-street parking; direction that trash shall not be stored within public view, except within proper containers, for the purpose of collection and provision of the trash collection schedule; evacuation routes; the renter’s responsibility not to trespass on private property or to create disturbances; and notification that the renter is responsible for complying with regulations.
There is a section regarding “revocation” where any business license for short-term rentals may be suspended or revoked upon written notice by certificate of mailing by code enforcement. There is also an appeals process.
At a public meeting in July, a couple of short-term rental owners expressed a few concerns about the then-proposed regulations, particularly over parking and noise violations.
Cheryl Anderson, who along with her husband, Tim, own the Randall House on Randall Drive, said that since there were already city ordinances for parking and noise violations, she didn’t think “we need to add to that” in the short-term rental regulations.
Stafford said parking tends to be the No. 1 concern about short-term rentals. He said the city would like to point out to short-term rental owners that when they get their business license to provide an “off-street space,” they need to encourage renters to park in their parking space. He said street parking has been a concern from some neighbors.
Stafford said the noise violation part of the regulations was just to make people aware, just like with the off-street parking.
