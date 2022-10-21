The city of Searcy is spending up to $1.5 million on its 2022 street paving project, which Mayor Kyle Osborne expects to start as early as next week.

The price for the project was approved at a special meeting Wednesday of the Searcy City Council, which accepted the low bid of $1,245,017 from CK Asphalt LLC of Quitman. The other bidder was Delta Asphalt of Paragould.

