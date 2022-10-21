The city of Searcy is spending up to $1.5 million on its 2022 street paving project, which Mayor Kyle Osborne expects to start as early as next week.
The price for the project was approved at a special meeting Wednesday of the Searcy City Council, which accepted the low bid of $1,245,017 from CK Asphalt LLC of Quitman. The other bidder was Delta Asphalt of Paragould.
City Engineer Mark Lane said paving the city’s bike trails would most likely take place first. The bike trails are from Moore Avenue to Main Street, Main Street to Jayson Street, McRae Avenue to Ella Street and Market Avenue to Queensway Street.
He said CK Asphalt is in the process of getting a performance bond from a bonding company that will be presented to him before the work begins.
“It’s so if they fail to live up to their obligations under the contract then we’ve got something to fall back on to get the job done,” Lane said. “It’s all in state law over a certain amount of dollars you have to provide this for municipalities. It’s like part of the bidding stuff. Typically you wouldn’t have to worry about that on a paving project as much as if you would if someone got halfway through a building [project] and went bankrupt, that’s a lot bigger deal than to get halfway through a paving project. That’s [the requirement’s] the same on any large project.”
Lane said CK Asphalt has done paving for Searcy two or three other years and he said “they did a good job.”
According to Lane, the construction documents also are set up to allow the project’s price to increase or be reduced by 25 percent without returning to the bidding process.
He said he came up with an estimate of $1.311125 for the project, and mentioned that Davis Drive might need some more asphalt, “but $1.5 [million] will cover this and the striping ,and inevitably we find another street while we’re doing it [the paving project] that we should have done. That will cover another small street if we decided we needed to do that.”
Councilman David Morris made the motion for “up to $1.5 million” for the project. Lane pointed out that the striping would be done by a different company “so we won’t spend the entire amount with CK. We’ll leave enough out for that to be paid to another company to do the striping.”
Since the last regular council meeting, all of Black Gum Labe and the hill on Skyline Drive were added to the paving project. The previously announced areas that will be covered by the paving project include all of Merritt Street, all of Williams Avenue, all of Linden Street, all of Meadow Lake Drive, all of the Belle Meade Subdivision, all of Country Squire Drive, all of Madalyn Drive, all of Holmes Road and Sherwood Loop
Sections to be paved include South Locust Street from Race Avenue to the south end, East Park Avenue from Main Street to Legacy Trail, East Pleasure Avenue from Main Street to Oak Street, South Gum Street from Woodruff Avenue to Pleasure Avenue, Remington Street from Pleasure Avenue to Center Avenue, West Arch Avenue from Elm Street to College Street, West Center Avenue from Hickory Street to College Street, Beebe-Capps Expressway south to curve and Davis Drive from Race Avenue to Deener Creek.
The Yancey Park parking lot also will be paved.
