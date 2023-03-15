Rodger Cargile

Cargile

Searcy officials are allowing a councilman to negotiate with the owner of nearly 108 acres of property that the city plans to purchase using $2 million in federal American Rescue Act funds.

City Attorney Will Moore told the Searcy City Council on Tuesday night that even though a resolution was not prepared, a motion could still be made for the council to allow Councilman Rodger Cargile to enter into negotiations Dr. Porter Rodgers Jr. for close to 95 acres on the west side of South Main Street, 12 1/2 acres on the east side of the street near the youth soccer fields and half of a city block next to the Black House on Race Avenue.

