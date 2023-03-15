Searcy officials are allowing a councilman to negotiate with the owner of nearly 108 acres of property that the city plans to purchase using $2 million in federal American Rescue Act funds.
City Attorney Will Moore told the Searcy City Council on Tuesday night that even though a resolution was not prepared, a motion could still be made for the council to allow Councilman Rodger Cargile to enter into negotiations Dr. Porter Rodgers Jr. for close to 95 acres on the west side of South Main Street, 12 1/2 acres on the east side of the street near the youth soccer fields and half of a city block next to the Black House on Race Avenue.
Mayor Mat Faulkner said a verbal authorization was needed "for the process to continue."
Councilman Don Raney and David Morris said their understanding was that this would be presented in "resolution form," but Moore responded, "I encourage the council to remember that the resolution is just the written reflection of a motion made." He said if a council member wanted to make a resolution, "it was just as valid as a written resolution and a written resolution can follow with the same details."
Raney moved that the city purchase the Rodgers' property for $2 million and authorize Mr. Cargile to negotiate and obtain a contract "and then whatever else we need to do, we can do."
The motion also gives Faulkner the authority to sign any documents necessary to secure the contract. Morris seconded Raney's motion and it was passed unanimously.
"I appreciate the opportunity to represent the city and I also wanted to say in either print or on a verbal resolution tonight, there won't be any broker's fees," Cargile said. "I'm not collecting a fee from the seller or from the buyer, I am just representing the city."
“... For years and years we’ve all driven past this ground [on South Main Street], and I have ... I drive by it every day on my way to work," Cargile said at Thursday's agenda meeting. "I look at it and I think about the possibilities of what could happen to that ground. Then I started thinking about the possibilities of what the city can do with that ground and there are endless possibilities we can do with this ground.”
With the city in the process of developing a 20-year master plan with the Crafton Tull engineering firm, Cargile said he believes this purchase will be an asset to the city. He said he is excited about this opportunity “because cities don’t get a chance to purchase 100-plus-acre tracks in the city limits of their city very often and I see this as an opportunity that is more than worthy of a look.”
Tract 1 is between South Main Street and Pioneer Road across the street from the soccer fields. Cargile said DataScout shows it being about 100 acres but he said “we actually believe it’s 94, 95 acres.” Tract 2 and 3 are 12.5 “contiguous” acres on the east side of Main Street that match up almost perfectly with the city’s existing soccer fields, he said. Tract 4 is “the old Porter Rodgers home [at the junction of North Oak Street and Race Avenue], where the home was before it was torn down several years ago.”
Cargile said since the city owns the historic Black House, which houses the Searcy Art Gallery, tract 4 would give the city the entire block. “It’s a package deal,” Cargile said of the four parcels.
“In visiting with Dr. Rodgers about this purchase, one of the things that he would like to see with this particular parcel downtown next to the Black House is a park, like a pocket park in honor of his family, which I think we would be more than happy to do,” he said. “It’s a great location next to a facility we already have. Again, it would give us the whole city block next to Walgreens [200 E. Race Ave].”
The cost works out to around $18,800 an acre for the Main Street land, he said, “and that is not including the downtown. It’s just tract 1, 2 and 3, which would be about 106 or 104 acres.” He called the sale price a very fair opportunity for the city.
Mayor Mat Faulkner asked what the balance of the ARPA funds was. City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris said, “As of Feb. 28th, $2,606,912.”
Cargile stressed that the purchase would be done without using city or county tax revenue. “This is done with federal government money that was given to us. I think it is that impact purchase that we’ve been looking for.”
Raney said, “I want to buy something that 25 years from now, people say, ‘Boy that’s really a neat thing you did.’”
