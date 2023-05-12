Searcy council members decided this week to move forward with looking into developing grounds at the Carmichael Community into a dog park as well as possibly a second phase that would add two outdoor basketball courts and more parking at the community center.

Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford said the cost for the dog park, basketball courts and parking is estimated to be $696,540, with $165,000 for the dog park alone. It was mentioned that a request could be made to the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission to pay for the basketball courts. Stafford said possible funding also could come from the Street Department fund since it can be used for projects like parking lots and sidewalks that would amount to $310,650. The city also has $107,000 from the sale of buildings that could be used.

