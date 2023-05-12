Searcy council members decided this week to move forward with looking into developing grounds at the Carmichael Community into a dog park as well as possibly a second phase that would add two outdoor basketball courts and more parking at the community center.
Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford said the cost for the dog park, basketball courts and parking is estimated to be $696,540, with $165,000 for the dog park alone. It was mentioned that a request could be made to the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission to pay for the basketball courts. Stafford said possible funding also could come from the Street Department fund since it can be used for projects like parking lots and sidewalks that would amount to $310,650. The city also has $107,000 from the sale of buildings that could be used.
He said the money that would be used from property sales comes from an auction about a year ago. “It wasn’t necessarily appropriated specifically for that dog park,” Stafford said, “but potentially to be used for that dog park.”
“The city funding portion would get us the dog park totally done and the parking lot and the entire trail system and sidewalks, so that would take care of that,” Stafford said. “Then going to the A&P to maybe request if they would like to take part in helping us fund the basketball courts and then we had talked about some fundraising things for the benches and the watering stations that would take care of basically the site furniture and water fountains.”
More information is expected to be known concerning the project in the coming weeks. The A&P Commission meets the last Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m.
Stafford told the council at its agenda meeting last week that through working with Crafton Tull, the engineering firm developing Searcy’s 20-year master plan, “we have discussed our dogs in [city] parks; we made our change to that and everyone seems pretty excited about it. The other thing was ... the improvement of our current dog park or relocation of the dog park.”
When Mayor Kyle Osborne was in office from 2019-2022, Stafford said there was some discussion of moving the dog park over near the Searcy Swim Center on Recreation Way, but “we realized that area is pretty low. It struggles with water issues.”
He said in visits to other dog parks, a group from the city “saw a lot of dog parks that were in wooded areas and in heavy shade and some were in the open sun. And then when we were in discussions with the Carmichael Center, repairing the roof over the gym, it just came to mind. [At] the Carmichael Center, we have a lot of land that we don’t use. We decided if we’re going to invest in the Carmichael, then why not invest in the Carmichael’s land, too. This would be a great place.”
According to Stafford, Crafton Tull has mentioned several times that the Carmichael Center is in a great location. “It’s central, both sides of town. Locationwise, it’s great and something needs to be done improvementwise.” He said Crafton Tull thought that putting a dog park in this area “was a great idea, so we went ahead and moved forward with some development plans.”
Also at one time, Stafford said he, Osborne and City Engineer Mark Lane talked about putting basketball courts out at the west side of the Carmichael Center.
Stafford said he went ahead and drew up a development plan for the entire center. “It shows two basketball courts, some additional parking and to the south would be the dog park. The thing about this dog park is, it’s got a really nice wooded area and it’s got some sunny open areas. It’s got some good elevations for the dogs to run around in the sun as well as some shade area for folks to sit in while their dogs are running around.”
Stafford said the “dog park phase” of the project would be an area to the north for the “little smaller dogs” and the larger dogs would be separated with a 6-foot chain length fence that would be black and vinyl-coated.
He said the “really big existing tree” by the old amphitheater could be turned into a focal point. “It draws you back in there, to get to the dog park, putting a little path around it to really accentuate it to really make it a feature and then having some sort of feature at the entrance, which is that smaller circle off of it, some sort of dog statue or signage or something, something fun that would draw the attention back into that area.”
Stafford said this would actually involve removing all the concrete and the stage at the old amphitheater, “and then we could come in with run water for watering stations at each side of the dog park.”
Stafford said paved paths were a big thing during the trips to other dog parks, “for the humans to be able to get there without having to get into the grass and places to sit in the sun and the shade.”
Councilman Chris Howell asked about any potential grants for the projects and Stafford said he wasn’t sure but there doesn’t seem to be any available. Mayor Mat Faulkner said something was mentioned with White River Planning and Development but the district said no. Stafford said grants can still be sought.
Councilman Don Raney said he liked the idea of the additional parking because it would help with access to the dog park.
“I’d like to put the basketball courts over there,” Raney said. “I think it would be a good addition to the Carmichael Center and the playground. If we can’t afford that, I would really like for us to look at building that additional parking for the dog park.”
The line item, Stafford said, for the basketball courts is $155,000. “So that’s a big chunk.” The parking lot, including striping. looks like it would be about $120,000, he said.
Faulkner said he feels that the basketball feature would be used quite a lot, especially when the inside of the center is used for pickleball. If the city can afford it, he said, this would be useful in that part of town. He said the courts should be lighted.
Stafford said the center would be a good spot for the courts. “We don’t have a lot of outside courts in town. There’s a lot out at the Events Center and those aren’t used a lot but there are still people who go out and play, but if you go to Yancey [Park], it is full all the time.
Councilman David Morris asked about building “a medium-sized dog park.” Stafford said the ones the group from the city observed tended to be for the large-sized dogs and the small one is limited to small dogs.
Raney said then that he would like the city staff to look within the funds the city has now and “do it all or at least do the dog park and come back with a recommendation where we could get the funds. I just think this is something the city wants.” Stafford responded,“100 percent; people love their dogs.”
