A portion of a Searcy street will be abandoned after there was no one present Tuesday at a public hearing to object to its closing.
All Searcy City Council members voted in favor of an ordinance to abandon a section of Bryce Boulevard after the public hearing so that Bryce Corp. can build a manufacturing facility as part of its $80 million expansion plan.
Bryce Corp. filed a petition with the city May 10 asking the council to vacate and abandon a portion of the street.
Andy Pratt, vice president of operations support for Bryce Corp., said the large-scale development project that he submitted an application for earlier to the city is the first project that Bryce Corp. plans to do.
“It’s for a 50,000-square foot manufacturing facility that is going to hold additional printing presses for our flexible printing,” Pratt said. “And as part of that new job growth that we discussed [more than 140 new jobs], a large portion of it, actually, that new building – to get it to the size and land that we have available – the new building is going to be right against one of our property lines that’s tight next to Bryce Boulevard.”
Pratt said, Bryce Boulevard, which comes off Beebe-Capps Expressway, “basically dead ends into our property, It was built at least to a large part for the warehouse that we had built, Bryce Corp., back in 2006.”
Prior to the public hearing, Pratt said the city owned about 418 linear feet of the street, while Bryce Corp. owns property on both sides of it. The total length of the street is approximately 1,100 feet. “Because of the need to build a building right next to the property line, it creates a conflict with current city code, which requires a 25-foot setback off the city street,” Pratt said.
Bryce Corp’s attorney put together the petition, Pratt said, for that portion of roadway. He said there were no other people to petition since Bryce Corp. owns both sides of the land. Pratt said they “very hurriedly met with all of the utilities that the city identified that we needed to get letters from, saying that they did not have a problem with the city abandoning the street.”
Pratt said this building is in addition to the approximately 200,000-square foot warehouse that Bryce Corp. plans to build.
Bryce Corp., based in Memphis, has been in Searcy since 1976.
Richard Williamson, executive vice president, said Bryce Corp. is “an industry leader in film conversion and the production of innovative flexible packaging solutions.” He said it manufactures “packing products for customers in the food, snack, pet-care, household and health and beauty industries.”
