The stated need for new police units led to the Searcy City Council approving acquiring 10 vehicles last week at a special meeting.
“Definitely, we need vehicles,” Maj. Brian Wyatt told the council Feb. 21.
Councilman Chris Howell asked what the ”typical timeframe was on vehicles” being kept by the department. Wyatt said that the department has some that are 2009 models, and one school resource officer was put in a 2005 Impala, and it is not uncommon to get 12 to 14 years out of them, depending on the mechanics of the vehicle. When a car is kept that long, Wyatt said they are “going to have 150,000 miles on them. “
It’s a “hard 150,000 miles,” he said.
When Councilman Rodger Cargile asked how many cars the department has and how many are on the street, Wyatt said about 40 on the street would be a safe assessment.
Mayor Mat Faulkner said he had talked to Police Chief Steve Hernandez, whom Wyatt said has been the one who has really been doing the leg work on the vehicle need. Wyatt said his biggest fear is when he has officers in those older vehicles, especially the newer officers, and something happens like a wheel falling off.
“We’ve got good mechanics,” Wyatt said. “We stay on top of them but still you never know when something is going to go wrong.”
Currently budgeted in the police budget is replacement of five vehicles per year. For the five-year program, Faulkner said the annual payments were at $316,881.
However, Faulkner asked instead of the lease program, what would it look like if the department acquired up to 10 cars this year and relooked at it for next year “and start this proactive cycle moving forward.”
“If we do 10 vehicles, we’re going to be in that ballpark [price per vehicle],” he said. Faulkner said he thinks the rates on the lease program being discussed would be locked in for 120 days. (Wyatt said that was just for Dodge.)
Faulkner also mentioned the interest that was involved with the lease program.
Recapping the cost of the new patrol cars, Faulkner said the base would be $34,345 and the “up-fit” would be $12,998, bringing each vehicle to $47,343. The administration and Criminal Investigation Division cars would be the same base of $34,345 but the up-fit cost would be $5,495. Faulkner said if they went with seven patrol and three admin cars the cost would be roughly $405,921.
“I say we give them 10 cars,” Councilman Don Raney said. He mentioned that the leasing program was pretty expensive in his opinion.
Councilman Dale Brewer said he liked the idea of owning the cars instead of leasing them. “It costs us less,” he said.
Wyatt said the goal is for the department to get a consistent process going for the police car needs. Raney also said this should be ongoing with making sure there are enough cars each year.
The council is expected to appropriate the funds at its March meeting. According to media director Michelle Pugh, “the chief was able to save approximately $52,146 from the cost they were previously looking at by researching multiple places to purchase the vehicles and handling the install in-house.”
