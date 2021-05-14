Although the low bid for the city of Searcy’s annual street paving project was $907,187, the Searcy City Council appropriated $1 million Tuesday night in order to cover any additional expenses.
The low bid that was approved was from Delta Asphalt in Paragould. Council member David Morris asked if the bid included striping and Mayor Kyle Osborne said it did not.
“What I would like to do is select Delta and if the council would, appropriate $1 million, that way if we left out a street, if we need to go back and do striping, we wouldn’t have to come back to the council.” Osborne said before the council granted his request.
The other bid the city received for the paving project was from CK Asphalt in Quitman. It was for $1,138,550.
City Engineer Mark Lane said the project would probably begin at the end of June and the original list would be followed with maybe a few extras added on if the money allowed.
The paving plan will include 11 streets, four parking lots and the Yancey Park trail. The parking lots at City Hall and the new Searcy Public Library are part of the plan, as well as the parking lots of the Carmichael Community Center and the Searcy Sanitation Department. The estimated cost of the parking work, including milling of the City Hall and Carmichael Center lots is $134,294.
Milling also will be done on West Woodruff Avenue (from Main to Sowell streets), North Poplar Street (from Race to Moore avenues), Stoneybrook Lane (frm Woodlane to Barksdale drives), Woodlane Drive (from Beebe-Capps Expressway to Stoneybrook) and Vine Avenue (from Sowell to Van streets).
Other streets on the list are Charles Thomas Boulevard, Mary Irene Lane, Holmes Road, North Ella Street (from Beebe-Capps to Arch Avenue), West Country Club Circle and Remington Drive.
Taylor Road was originally on the list, but Lane said the city actually “did some of that last year,” so it was deleted and Remington was added.
Lane had estimated that the cost of the project would be about $800,000.
“The mayor and I had talked about hitting somewhere around a million” for this year’s paving list, Lane said in April. “We think a million dollars is a pretty good number to hit.”
He said the paving project will be partially paid for by $400,000 from the state through the half-cent sales tax for highway and road projects that voters renewed in November. The rest of the money will come from the city’s street fund, which has $100,000 budgeted for it, and from the eight-year, 1-cent sales and use tax revenue.
