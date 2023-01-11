The Searcy City Council decided Tuesday to enter into a 50-month contract with Roadway Management Technologies LLC in Little Rock beginning March 7.

The total annual base cost is $59,370, which according to the contract, includes licenses, maintenance, fleet/survey hardware, installation and training. The company does an “operational analysis” of the condition of the city’s roads, according to City Engineer Mark Lane, through a hardware system that it mounts on the city’s fleet of vehicles.

