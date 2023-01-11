The Searcy City Council decided Tuesday to enter into a 50-month contract with Roadway Management Technologies LLC in Little Rock beginning March 7.
The total annual base cost is $59,370, which according to the contract, includes licenses, maintenance, fleet/survey hardware, installation and training. The company does an “operational analysis” of the condition of the city’s roads, according to City Engineer Mark Lane, through a hardware system that it mounts on the city’s fleet of vehicles.
“A lot of it is information gathering that will be coming to me,” Lane said, “and some time after we develop all this information, we will be able to see what streets we will be working on.
“There will be some things the public can do. We will have it set up where they can report problems such as potholes, missing street signs, any kind of thing like that. And then we’ll get that work order in, assign it to someone, they’ll go out and fix it and take a picture of it, then I can send that reply with a picture of the repair back to whoever complained if they will do it by email.”
Roadway Management Technologies founder and Chief Executive Officer Candler McCollum addressed new Mayor Mat Faulkner and some council members before the agenda meeting Thursday and was present Tuesday night at the regular council meeting to answer questions.
McCollum said the company was founded in January 2019 and from that point went on to receive several technology grants from the state and “really expanded over the last two years. From the last two months we have expanded from two states, Arkansas and Louisiana, into nine states across the Southeast.”
Faulkner asked McCollum about the grants that could be applied for and was that obviously a lot of money was being “pumped into the system right now, specifically around infrastructure.”
“We have brought in in-house counsel who is actually part of the writing of the infrastructure bill in D.C.,” McCollum said. “He still resides in D.C. but he has been tasked solely within our organizations, providing all the notice of funding opportunities and then helping our clientele actually navigate those federal funding opportunities.
“The first opportunity that Searcy would be a good prospect for would be the RAISE [Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity] grant. Submissions are actually due on Feb. 28th.”
