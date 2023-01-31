The operating budget for the city of Searcy for this year is more than $3 million higher than last year’s beginning budget, according to numbers provided by the city.
The Searcy City Council adopted a $20,981,323.05 budget for 2023 at a special meeting Thursday night along with passing an emergency clause. Arkansas law requires municipal budgets to be adopted before Feb. 1 of each year. While last year’s beginning budget for the city was $17,957,714.61, the actual 2022 year-end budget came to $24,569,629.91. This year’s budget shows the city expects $25,200,184.81 in revenue.
Before the budget was approved, council members asked questions about some of the city’s expenditures, including Councilman Dale Brewer wondering why salaries at the Searcy Swim Center were budgeted at $205,473. Councilman Rodger Cargile said he also had highlighted that expense. “No one else doubled but they more than doubled in salaries and I was curious about that myself,” Cargile said.
Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said he didn’t do the actual line item for salaries on the budget. Mayor Mat Faulkner asked Parsons if the Searcy Swim Center had a hard time filling spots. Parsons said, “Oh, absolutely throughout the year we have a huge turnover. Absolutely. And then we budget our part-time people for the full amount designated by law and a lot of times we will hire someone and they can only work eight hours a week or 12 hours a week compared to 30-something hours a week. So there’s always that money left over at the end of the year, but we always budget all of our employees at the full amount that they are allowed to by law, and then most of the time we never spend that amount of money on salaries but we always budget it.”
Brewer responded, “But it would be spending almost 2 1/2 times as much as was spent this year, so that’s the reason that I was wondering.” Councilman Mike Chalenberg said the reason for that is “if they actually worked the hours then that’s what we would pay them.”
Parsons again mentioned the “huge turnover” and that most of the employees were college students. He said half the staff will be lost at the end of a semester and the swim center has to hire more people. Parsons said the Searcy Swim Center is busiest in the summer because that is when it is fully staffed but during Christmastime or any time the students are on break, half the staff is lost so they may have only four out of 15 lifeguards on payroll for those two or three weeks.
City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris said probably more of the wage increases from the $1.6 million in payroll increases passed by the council last October and appropriated at the beginning of the year came from the swim center since those employees were at $11.55 and all bumped to $15 per hour. He confirmed with Parsons that this was about 18 to 20 employees at the swim center. Parsons said no new positions were added.
Brewer also asked about the electric utilities for the Searcy Sports Complex. He said the cost was $18,844 last year and now electric utilities were being budgeted at $84,000.
“Just to be clear, we had four different electric so we put them all together,” Faulkner said. “We had them split into four different line items, now they are just four.”
Parsons said every year, he, Morris and the mayor tried to figure out what utilities were going to what fields and “we could never get on top of it, and so two or three or four of them would always be over budget than what we actually budgeted. We just can’t figure out with Entergy bills or anything like that where it’s all coming from, so we decided to group it all together instead of having the four breakdowns.”
Brewer also asked Morris if the city’s health insurance premiums had gone up considerably this year. “Yes, they did,” Morris said. “Health insurance for a city employee is just under $6,000 a year.”
Morris said family insurance is well over $500 a month “whether it’s just you and your spouse or you have 10 kids.”
Councilwoman Tonia Hale asked if other insurances had been “shopped.” Morris said, “We have in the past, probably as recently as three years ago, and private insurance couldn’t touch what we’re able to get from [the Arkansas] Municipal League.”
Faulkner said he has asked City Human Resources Director Kim Gordon “to shop” health insurance on a rotating basis every couple of years even though he said municipal league generally comes in below others. He said he wanted that to be done so the city’s residents know it is working to find the best deal.
“I don’t think we’re going to beat the municipal league because of the volume insured, but I appreciate you having Kim [Gordon] check on it,” Councilman Don Raney said.
Cargile said had a couple of questions about the mayor’s office expenses. Faulkner said there are some costs in the mayor’s office budget that were not there before, mentioning City Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford, a position that was added last year. Morris said there were cell phones on the budget as well as a fuel line and vehicle insurance line all tied to the city planner position.
Cargile asked about floormats that total $15,480. Morris said there are four doors at City Hall plus the atrium entrance that has a floormat outside, and there is also one at the top of the steps before entering the lobby. However, Faulkner said for that amount of money he believes the floor mats are not for City Hall. Morris said the Lightle Center should be on there for that amount while a lesser expense of $480 should be City Hall’s.
Cargile also asked about $1,800 that was budgeted for property taxes. Morris said the city had to pay property taxes on the new public library facility on Skyline Drive that it helped purchase in 2020. Raney said even if the city is “a tax-exempt entity, depending on when you purchase a piece of property from private, that it’s taxable.” Councilman David Morris clarified with Raney that after the property was purchased, it would be tax-exempt.
Morris noted that the city does pay taxes on buildings that it owns that are not used for public purposes. “They’re only tax-exempt if they are used for public purposes.” Morris said.
Here are the breakdowns of the adopted budget:
Parks and Recreation: $961,257.48
Carmichael Community Center: $359,038.42
Searcy Swim Center: $776,611.17
Black House: $36,442.15
Soccer Complex: $13,000
Sports Complex: $131,000
Rialto Theater: $163,105.97
Sanitation: $4,211,454.84
City Clerk/Treasurer: $369,860.53
City Attorney: $83,933.15
Code Enforcement: $746,809.85
Engineering: $208,552.51
Information Technology: $612,012.83
Code Enforcement: $83,933.15
Engineering: $746,809.85
Faulkner said the most recent staffing requests made at the previous week’s Personnel Committee meeting to add an extra patrol officer to each shift and one more detective for the Searcy Police Department and reinstate three Searcy Fire Department spots are not included in the budget but will have to be addressed in the February council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.