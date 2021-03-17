A Searcy church building that has been in existence since before 1910 burned Tuesday evening, but the “steeple is still standing” and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and save the sanctuary.
About 25 Searcy firefighters responded to a fire at Christ Temple Holiness Church at 711 W. Pleasure Ave. at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan. No one was injured and Dunavan said the fire was under control in 30 minutes. However, it took another hour “to get in there and tear walls out, check for extension and put out all those small hot spots,” he said. “We are out by about 8 or 8:30 and turned the property back over to the pastor there at the church.”
Phyllis Nichols, outreach director and wife of Pastor Robert Nichols, said the church members are thankful that no one was hurt.
“We got the call that the church was on fire, and we got that call from the people who come to our food pantry,” Nichols said, adding that “the thought is that it was an electrical fire up in the ceiling but they are still working to come up with a final determination on this.”
Dunavan said his department had a group go into investigate the fire and he said it looks like the started in one of the offices area but they did not have an electrical engineer there to check it out, so “we can’t be exact on what started it. Although we did locate the origin of where it started at.”
Dunavan said being an older church, it has been remodeled several times so there were several ceilings in it. “Fire kind of got trapped between some of the ceilings and walls. It was time-consuming but there was pretty much no fire damage in the sanctuary part. It’s kind of like in the offices and storage closets toward the middle of the church.”
Dunavan said no one was in the building at the time of the fire.
“We did have CID [Criminal Investigation Division] there from the Searcy Police Department just to make sure there was no criminal intent on it as far as like if somebody set it. We don’t think they did,” he said. “Their insurance will get with our investigators and they will ask them questions and they will go and look at it themselves and they will work with the pastor on what they are going to do.
“The sanctuary had a little bit of water damage and it had some smoke damage. As far as fire damage, it was pretty much contained back to the storage closets and one of the offices and like the stage area of the sanctuary. There is a little bit of fire damage coming out of one of the storage closets.”
The church has formal records dating back to 1910, but “those records indicate that it was a well-established church, so it certainly started before 1910,” Nichols said.
She said Christ Temple Holiness Church is a “small church” with 50 members at the most. It has been running a food pantry consistently for the past five or so years.
“We just try to be there for our community in any way that we can,” Nichols said. “We are right in the center of a low-income area so the needs there are great.”
She said the church members’ plans for the building will be to “hit the ground, to restore everything.”
“The sanctuary was saved. It is going to take a huge cleanup effort but it was saved,” Nichols said. “Now the back part of the church will have to be redone, where we have our food pantry. It will have to be totally rebuilt.”
Nichols said the church was already doing a mix of virtual and personal services, and “that will continue.” She said services will not be held in the sanctuary this weekend but at 105. N. Spring St. at 11 a.m. and they will be held there until further notice.
“”As far as the ministries of the church, especially the food pantry because that is a huge need right now, we are going to continue to provide,” Nichols said. “We have had such an outpour of support and encouragement and offer of assistance. We are planning on continuing the work. It is my thought that we will resume on our next food delivery, which will be the second Friday of next month.
“Our steeple is still standing, our God is good and we are still there. It will take us a minute to get back in that location but the real work of the ministry continues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.