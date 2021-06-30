The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission gave $5,000 to the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday for promotional purposes.
Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Buck Layne made the requests, asking for $2,000 to help advertise a Silver Gloves boxing tournament to be held at the Carmichael Community Center on July 29-31 and up to $3,000 to run an advertisement promoting the city of Searcy in the “Arkansas, Love Where You Live” publication, a tool the Arkansas Economic Development Commission uses at international trade shows to promote Arkansas and its cities.
“This is a boxing tournament for kids,” Layne said of the Silver Gloves event. “Long story short, there is a gentleman here in town who has been working with these kids for 13 years. He lives in Augusta but has a place here. He is a truck driver and his name is Phillip Clark and he has been involved with this for a number of years.
“They already worked out a deal with the Parks and Recreation Department. I didn’t want to ask for a whole lot of money because we are learning what this is all about, but what Mr. Clark said [is] this could be an annual deal.”
He said the tournament had been held “at the North Little Rock Community Center for years,” but was canceled last year “for some reason; I don’t know if it was COVID or what, but I think COVID played a part.”
“They had it scheduled for Pine Bluff at the Convention Center this year but things didn’t work out,” Layne said.
The event, Layne noted, is sanctioned nationally.
“This is a Region 6 here; there are six states here, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana that will have participants in this event,” he said. “It is a three-day deal. They are going to have 20 to 25 matches each night with the last night being the finals.”
Layne said there is a possibility that the boxers could come back in January since the event is normally held that month. He said a boxing ring will be brought in at the Carmichael Center by the organizers.
Commissioner Gary Patel said he thought the tournament sounded like a good thing and made the motion to approve the funding to promote it, which passed unanimously.
Concerning the the request for up to $3,000 for the AEDC ad, Layne said it is a $5,000 ad.
“What we did last time, and hope to do this year, is partner with the Greers Ferry Little Red River Association for 20 percent of a thousand dollars of that. Unity Health has been a sponsor for $2,400, so that gets us up to $3,400,” Layne said, “and I requested $3,000 – and what I’m asking there is up to [$3,000]. We are not trying to be above the actual cost.
“We think it is either going to be $5,000 or $5,500 and what we are doing is make sure it’s paid if we don’t get the Greers Ferry [money].”
The total publication copies will be 50,000, according to Layne. The AEDC, the Arkansas Department of Tourism and Arkansas Business Publishing Group all utilize this book, he said. At one time, the publication was called “Retiring in Arkansas,” Layne said and then it was changed to “Living in Arkansas,” and he said for 20-plus years, Searcy had the back cover ad.
“This book replaced that book. They are going to begin production in August and September and what we are trying to do is get our ad in there,” he said. “I am going to say the top 20 cities in Arkansas are in that book with some kind of an ad. We are just trying to put our foot forward and be included with major players in the state of Arkansas.”
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked Layne how this cost was covered in the past. Layne said the chamber got sponsors and paid the rest.
Commissioner Jim House called the publication “a selling tool,” Layne responded, “That’s exactly what it is.”
Patel said, “I think it’s a great cause. I think we can promote the city’s new website.”
His motion to approve the request also was passed unanimously.
