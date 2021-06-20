The Searcy Police Department is investigating a Friday shooting that happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Park Avenue and Sowell Street, near Southwest Middle School, and left one person injured, according to Lt. Todd Wells.
"About an hour after patrol officers responded to a shots fired call, a gunshot victim was located with what seems to be non-life-threatening wounds," Wells said. The Searcy Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division responded as well.
"To the best of our knowledge, it was one party shooting at the other" in vehicles, Wells said. "The victim was in an SUV; we know that. We don't know with 100 percent certainty what the suspect was driving. That is what it is so confusing right now. It's kind of hindering it. We don't know exactly what it is at this point."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (501) 268-3531.
Another shooting reportedly happened in Beebe at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, but "based upon information that we have at this time ... nobody was injured from gunfire during this incident," the Beebe Police Department posted on its Facebook page. The department wrote that two suspects are in custody regarding the incident and more arrests are likely.
Beebe police were dispatched to North Gum Street in reference to shots being fired, the department posted. "Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident."
The Beebe Police Department had not responded to inquiries from The Daily Citizen about the shooting at press time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Beebe Police Department at (501) 882-3365.
