If an active shooter were to attack the Searcy Beauty College, students and teachers were urged Friday to use hot curling irons, sharpened scissors and even chemicals to defend themselves.
“We know the wolves are out there. You can be a sheep or a sheep dog,” Searcy Police Department Sgt. DeWitt told about 40 students and teachers at the South Main Street business. “Sheep just kind of go along with the program, doesn’t want any conflict, but I can let you know this, you can choose to be the sheep dog.
“If somebody comes in this room, you have enough items in here, you can take care of the problem. I know you guys have scissors and hot irons and stuff like that; you can take care of the problem. If somebody comes in here, use what’s close to you as a weapon. I want you to be the sheep dog.”
DeWitt, the department’s school resource officer supervisor and an SRO at Searcy High School, joined with fellow SRO Trace Madden, who is also on the Special Response Team, and Searcy Fire Department Training Capt. Corbry Swain to present on an active shooter situation. Battalion Chief Andrew Bogan also was in attendance.
A video using the Charlie Puth song “One Call Away” was shown with members of the Uvalde, Texas, community crying after the Robb Elementary School shooting in May were 19 students and two teachers were killed by a campus intruder. Madden said the video is kind of hard to watch but highlights the seriousness of situations like an active shooter.
“We treat y’all’s kids like they are our own so when we go to school every day and you hand them over to us, their my responsible and his [DeWitt’s] responsibility, so we’re going to take care of them like they are our own,” Madden
Madden said the potential for something like an active shooter to happen is definitely there, even if it is a small school like the beauty college. “People are crazy and they do crazy stuff,” he said. “We do not wait, when we hear gunfire, we go to it. We will not stand outside the building. We will not stand in the hallway and wait for anybody else to show up. We go by ourselves. We do solo engagement, and that is the commitment that we have made to the school district and the kids in this district.”
Madden talked about the nearly 1 1/2-hour Robb Elementary security footage that showed officers waiting more than an hour in the hallway of the school May 24 before confronting the shooter, who entered the school through a door that only could be locked from the outside an went into a classroom with a broken lock.
Madden said he knows that locking doors is inconvenient but it has to be done. “That’s 19 kids and two teachers that died.”
Referring to the location of the beauty college, DeWitt said, “You guys are right on the edge of Main Street Searcy. Everybody comes by here during the day.” DeWitt also mentioned the big windows on the building.
“Active killers don’t just show up at schools,” he said, mentioning that “crazy people are going to show up” maybe even at the grocery store.
When the police respond, “we want to make our presence known,” he said. “If we get that call, I want you to know that I’m am coming to take care of the problem.”
Handling violent acts until law enforcement help arrives is all about education and preparation, he said. He told the teachers and students that if their kids would come in the room and he said, “Lock down,” they would know what to do. “They would be looking for somewhere to hide. They would shut the lights off. That’s what they do. They know exactly what to do. If someone comes in here, you’ve got three choices, you can avoid them, you can deny them entry into the rooms or you can fight them.”
“If somebody comes in here, I expect all ya’ll to jump that person, everybody,” DeWitt said. “You guys have kids, you want to go home at the end of the day. If somebody comes in here, take care of business. When we get here, we’ll pick it up; we’ll take care of the rest of it, the crime scene thing and get fingerprints.”
One student asked if the others in attendance had seen video of a beauty school where the students burned a robber with curling irons. DeWitt said, “That’s what I’m talking about; that’s what has to take place. This college means something to Searcy.”
DeWitt said there is strength in numbers and the last thing they want to do is just let someone come in and take people’s lives. Some students mentioned using chemicals on an active shooter. Others said that “hair dryers would hurt.”
Developing a survival mind-set while a situation is happening is important, DeWitt said. “Survival is what matters.”
“Turn your fear into anger and action because the shooter knows he is not going home,” he said. “You have to have the mind-set that ‘I will go home today.’”
DeWitt said when officers respond, they may yell commands and people may be pushed out of the way but they are not trying to be rude, they are going straight to the threat.
Having a neighboring place to go also is important in an active shooter situation when police come to process the scene, he said, and attention to detail, such as what type of gun if known, is what police need when the calls come in. He said teachers should also take their student roll call sheets with them to account for everyone.
Swain, the SRT team leader, talked about tourniquets, Z-fold gauze and chest seals. He recommended a kit with those three items to deal with loss of blood situations. Swain said it is important to have a plan and to have a team from the college come to the fire station to learn about these safety measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.