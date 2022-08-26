If an active shooter were to attack the Searcy Beauty College, students and teachers were urged Friday to use hot curling irons, sharpened scissors and even chemicals to defend themselves.

“We know the wolves are out there. You can be a sheep or a sheep dog,” Searcy Police Department Sgt. DeWitt told about 40 students and teachers at the South Main Street business. “Sheep just kind of go along with the program, doesn’t want any conflict, but I can let you know this, you can choose to be the sheep dog.

