While the future of Searcy was being discussed Tuesday night at the Rialto, the present was getting a new sprinkler system in the downtown area.
"As you might know, we have been working on the downtown beautification project long ago and it's really kind of torn up at the moment, and that's because we are putting in a new sprinkler system," Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford told the Searcy City Council on Thursday night at its agenda meeting. "Some of you might have seen the brown hoses from time to time sticking out of the beds and it was just a big giant mess all the time, so since we had such a bad year plantingwise, stuff died.
"We ripped it out and thought this was the time we could swap it over to pop-up, normal style."
Stafford chairs the new Searcy Beautification Committee formed by the council earlier this year at the request of Mayor Mat Faulkner. He said the committee is up to about 18 members on the beautification project. "It has gotten kind of large."
He said the work being done downtown as part of the beautification effort will help the city a lot with maintenance of the sprinkler system and "it will better water flowers and shrubs." The estimated cost of the project by Landscape Solutions by Stephen Saunders of Searcy is $14,000, according to the city.
"We couldn't put as many heads on the system, but we're still going to do the corner beds, the corner islands and really make those agree with flowers and shrubs," Stafford said. "The center beds are going to remain clean ... no weeds, just nice clean mulch with a tree growing out of it."
The tree islands will be just for a tree zone, he said. The islands were added around the White County Courthouse square and down Spring Street in 2016, along with brick crosswalks and landscaping. The alterations also added nine extra parking spaces to the downtown area, increasing the total to 107.
The city accepted a bid from Johnny Brock Excavating and Landscaping, Inc., for the downtown beautification project, which was led by a Downtown Beautification Committee and primarily funded by the eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax passed in 2014. The city agreed to pay $194,000 after some deductive alternatives were added but funding from the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp. increased the project to $204,000.
Stafford called the new Beautification Committee "a really good, energetic, excited group of people." He said among the first things it has been working on full force is design and branding, such as signage.
He said the committee spent some time trying to "whittle" down what it wanted to look at and subdivided to discuss those things. Some of these areas were design and branding, style guides, maintenance, trash, lighting, signs and community art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.