Chris Baker Bans to play Searcy Beats & Eats Pop-Up on Friday night

The Chris Baker Band will play the Searcy Beats & Eats Pop-Up event Friday night from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Citizen Park. The band's Facebook bio says that it is a "loud and proud, electric five-piece band from central Arkansas. 1000% energy, all the time." Baker is pictured holding his guitar next to his fellow band members.

 Contributed photo

Searcy Beats & Eats is revamping its concert series this summer with "a fresh look and little twist," according to Marka Bennett, one of the directors of the group.

The new Searcy Beats & Eats Pop-Up series will debut Friday night at Citizen Park, 213 W. Arch Ave., with The Chris Baker Band performing from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The band is from Beebe, Bennett said, and is "very popular all over Arkansas. They have played for Beats & Eats multiple times.”

