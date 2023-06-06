Searcy Beats & Eats is revamping its concert series this summer with "a fresh look and little twist," according to Marka Bennett, one of the directors of the group.
The new Searcy Beats & Eats Pop-Up series will debut Friday night at Citizen Park, 213 W. Arch Ave., with The Chris Baker Band performing from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The band is from Beebe, Bennett said, and is "very popular all over Arkansas. They have played for Beats & Eats multiple times.”
The Searcy Beats & Eats Pop-Ups will have a “less structured schedule" than the concert series had, Bennett said. Right now, there are plans for this concert in June, then the United We Stand Fourth of July celebration at the Searcy Event Center next month, then "monthly events in August, September, October and November, weather permitting.” She said Bobby Wright with Quattlebaum Music downtown is working on this project again this year.
Handmade hamburgers and hot dogs on homemade buns, cinnamon rolls, cookies from Daisy's Lunchbox Cafe and Bakery and iced coffee from Midnight Oil will be available for purchase. And there also will be a craft activity for kids and live painting in Art Alley taking place.
“The CALL is bringing a kids’ craft that they will love plus they will have information on becoming foster parents,” Bennett said.
Mural artist Jason White, who has been painting projects all over Arkansas, will be leading the painting display across the street in Art Alley. Bennett said that White, "our Searcy muralist who is making a name for himself all over the country, is the new director of Art Alley and is encouraging artists to come to this event Friday to paint live for the crowd.”
She said many Searcians bring visitors and guests to Art Alley "just to see the talent that lies in our town and is displayed here." She said the alley has been the focal point for tourism in Searcy for about five years now. “Weddings, engagements, senior pictures, city marketing and entrepreneurial marketing have all used this alley as their site.”
So far, about 125 artists have been approved to paint in the alley.
In regard to why Beats & Eats is doing this Pop-Up event, Bennett said, "We love our charming downtown and want to bring Searcians down to enjoy some good food and music together.
"Our mission is, in part, to provide a space where local musicians, artists, entrepreneurs, restaurants and non-profits can come to share their talent or mission with their neighbors, and everyone can have a good time just being together. ... We have enjoyed the last two years of weekly concerts on Thursday night by our local musicians, but this year will be making it more of a street festival with music, food and art."
She said Art Alley is one of "two gems" the city has on Arch Avenue and the other is Citizen Park "that has been enhanced by the community art committee of Creative Group of Arkansas by partnering with the Harding University branding project and [architect] Barry Hoffman to add the metal arches where cafe lights are strung.”
“The mural on the back wall of the stage had been painted long ago and was fading, so a picture was taken of it and then etched into metal so it will last forever," she said. "The Daily Citizen was housed in this building long ago. Now considered a city park, it is owned by longtime involved Searcian [and City Councilman] Don Raney. The artificial turf provides a soft landing for families on quilts or kids doing cartwheels or people sitting in their lawn chairs enjoying a great show."
