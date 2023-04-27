Searcy Beats & Eats' Cinco de Mayo celebration will be "colorful and full of life and fun and food," according to co-Coordinator Marka Bennett.
The May 5 celebration next Friday will be held from 7:30 p.m.-midnight in downtown Searcy. A parade will start the night with flags of all Spanish-speaking countries, Lady of Guadalupe dancers from St. James Catholic Church and four quinceanera girls in their gowns. Each group participating will have its own music.
“It’s going to be around the [White County Courthouse] square, and also on Arch Street, there will be some activity in Citizen Park and also Art Alley and lots of food vendors, community partners and just a lot of fun booths people can buy stuff or not buy stuff from," Bennett said. "We’re going to have a fun mercado [Mexican market]; it’s going to open until midnight. We are setting it just like you were going to Mexico."
The event is being held the same night as Searcy High School's graduation ceremony, and Bennett said it is being planned with that in mind. "The whole event is planned for those who are either going to graduation or who work late and don’t usually get to our events. This time, we are staying open until midnight so everybody can have an opportunity to come.”
“We are hoping that people come down afterwards and just enjoy some fun downtown with friends after graduation, and then, of course, the next day is Harding University’s graduation and we hope people who are from out of town will come out and enjoy the fun, small-town festival and see what fun we have in Searcy.”
An El Puente Hispanic Services dessert fundraiser also will be a part of the event. “They are preparing authentic Mexican desserts, so those will be for sale in a tent," Bennett said. "We are really hoping they sell out and make a lot of money.
"We are partnering with them on this event because they are closely related to the Hispanic community and we really are hoping all in our community will come. It’s open to all.”
Asked why a Cinco de Mayo theme was chose by Beats & Eats, Bennett said “it’s known to be a fun celebration, no matter who you are. But we also want all of our community to feel welcome at any of our Beats & Eats events.”
There will be a few Mexican food trucks and a couple more that aren’t specifically Mexican food trucks but will be featuring a Mexican item, she said. A kid zone with four custom-made pinatas also will be featured along with loteria (a Mexican bingo-type game)
In addition, artwork will be a part of this celebration in Art Alley, and Bennett said they are hoping to have some live painting going on.
“We’ve got lots of music,” Bennett said. “We’ve got a Hispanic DJ. We’ve got a special exhibit of Carmen Castorena’s artwork. She is the sister of Edgar Castorena who owns El Nopal [Tapatio restaurant in Searcy]. She died in a tragic accident a couple of years ago and she is an artist, so we are going to feature her artwork in Art Alley. Edgar is on our committee.
"Ruth Simpson from El Puente is not on our committee but she has really been working hard to design this whole thing so it will be something all people will really enjoy."
