Ball drop appreciation

Searcy Beats and Eats co-coordinators Marka Bennett, Heather Kemper and Mat Faulkner (right) present an acrylic plaque to Mark and Kevin Clairday at their office in Searcy. Clairday Electric developed and has maintained and executed the New Year’s Eve ball drop for Searcy Beats and Eats since 2017. Not pictured is Searcy Beats and Eats co-director Jenna Friday.

 Contributed photo

The ball that will be dropped at midnight Saturday in downtown Searcy is now the exclusive property of Searcy Beats and Eats, which started its New Year’s Eve ball drop in 2017 with a then-100-pound, custom-made sphere of steel and lights crafted by Clairday Electric of Searcy.

According to Searcy Beats and Eats co-coordinator Marka Bennett, the group has taken ownership of the ball after the Clairdays “faithfully maintained it, redesigned it, enhanced it and stored it for these five years.”

