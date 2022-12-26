The ball that will be dropped at midnight Saturday in downtown Searcy is now the exclusive property of Searcy Beats and Eats, which started its New Year’s Eve ball drop in 2017 with a then-100-pound, custom-made sphere of steel and lights crafted by Clairday Electric of Searcy.
According to Searcy Beats and Eats co-coordinator Marka Bennett, the group has taken ownership of the ball after the Clairdays “faithfully maintained it, redesigned it, enhanced it and stored it for these five years.”
“We are so thankful for their participation in making our ball drop the only ball drop in Arkansas for these five years,” Bennett said. “We know that Benton and other communities are wanting to do the same ... but so far, we are it ... and we are looking forward to continuing the amazing tradition that the Clairdays began for our community.”
A plaque of appreciation was presented to the Clairdays last week.
Searcy Beats and Eats New Year’s Eve Bash will start Saturday at 10 p.m. and go until the ball is dropped at midnight, according to Searcy Beats and Eats co-coordinator Heather Kemper.
Kemper said there are several different activities that will be going Saturday night. At 10 p.m., a laser show and street party starts and goes until midnight on Spring Street. The laser show is being described as massive with pyrotechnics, interactive disc jockeys, game show giveaways and thousands of glow wands and necklaces.
Also from 10 p.m.-midnight, speciality desserts, coffee and hot chocolate will be available from vendors. There will be an assortment of macarons, monster cookies, cake by the slice and more, according to Kemper
During this time frame, too, there will be a video game bus, where Fortnite fans can play, and a 360- degree photo booth, where a video can be created to remember the ringing in of the new year. There is a fee for the video games and the photo booth.
At midnight, the “custom-fabricated” ball “with animated LED lights [that] hovered over the main stage” will be dropped after a countdown.
