The Searcy Beats and Eats Committee estimates that probably 16,000 attended this year’s United We Stand Fourth of July celebration, according to committee member Kyle Williams.

Williams presented a recap of the event to the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission on Tuesday. The commission provided $55,000 in funding for the July 4 event.

