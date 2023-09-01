The Searcy Beats and Eats Committee estimates that probably 16,000 attended this year’s United We Stand Fourth of July celebration, according to committee member Kyle Williams.
Williams presented a recap of the event to the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission on Tuesday. The commission provided $55,000 in funding for the July 4 event.
He said Beats & Eats needed to get a little bit more from sponsors to be able to afford to have a ferris wheel and fans.
“Money came in through ticketing and also through the vendors’ food trucks,” Williams said. “So we were able to come out in the black and about $1,500 clear to help us host future events through all of that. A lot of community partners, a lot of great events, and our goal is to do it again this year.”
The committee gave commissioners a breakdown of expenses, which included an estimated amount of $87,698.74 and actual amount paid of $86,625.67. Total revenue received was $88,162.45. The cost of fireworks was $15,000. The ferris wheel expense was $25,500. Headliner Heath Sanders was paid $8,000 while Dixon Street, which opened for Sanders, was paid $1,000. Circus acts were paid $4,460 for the circus-themed event.
The 65-foot, traditional ferris wheel was “the big new thing” this year,” Beats & Eats co-coordinator Marka Bennett told The Daily Citizen in June. “We like to have at least one big feature every year.”
The city also dedicated Veterans Boulevard, which was renamed from Higginson Street to honor veterans.
Williams said that 33 ZIP codes were recorded, out of 500 people who registered theirs for a chance to win a cooler filled with products donated by area business.
Volunteers were gathered to help handle the crowd using VOMO, an online and mobile app management solution for volunteerism, he said. About 350 volunteer hours were recorded through data from VOMO. he said. The hours included those leading up to the event, the day of and cleaning up after it was over.
“That’s calculated to have an economic impact of $4,300 based upon the staffing hours needed for the event, so that’s the value of the volunteers for that one event,” Williams said.
