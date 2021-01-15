A Searcy attorney who spent years running the youth baseball program believes that improvements planned at the Searcy Sports Complex if a bond issue passes in February are “an absolute waste of taxpayers’ dollars.”
Robert Hudgins said in a letter to The Daily Citizen that the improvements, which would be paid for by an $8.45 million bond issue if Searcy voters approve it in a special election Feb. 9, “will not bring tournaments to town, and what little it might would be the worst investment of 8.5 million dollars we could make.”
“No one wants better baseball facilities for our kids than me, but this is an absolute waste of taxpayer funds on a faulty premise,” he said.
Searcy Baseball Inc. operated the youth baseball program at the sports complex for more than 30 years before the nonprofit was unable to reach a use agreement with Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne last year.
Hudgins said “that volunteers worked for at least 10 years so that Searcy could have an advertising and promotions tax (A&P) that would provide volunteer organizations and other organizations an opportunity for funds they so desperately needed as the city of Searcy has historically not spent anything to help these volunteers promote the city.”
He accused Osborne and Councilman Chris Howell, chairman of the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission of wanting “to kidnap the fund and hold it hostage for 30 years” in its second year of existence after the Searcy City Council passed the tax in March 2019.
“It was never intended to be a K&C [Kyle and Chris] fund, which it has already become,” he said.
Hudgins said he was provided through a state Freedom of Information act request with three possible payments for the proposed bond that ranged for $60,000 to $70,000 per month “for again a period of 30 years.”
“This is not what the money was intended for,” he said, adding that the average collections for the A&P tax have been $75,000 monthly, while noting that during the pandemic it was significantly less. “Yet, Kyle Osborne and Chris Howell want to kidnap 60-70,000 dollars of that monthly average to pay for a faulty premise.
“As you have seen with the pandemic, there is no guarantee that we would have $75,000 a month and it would basically eliminate the A&P Commission because they would have little or no funds left to provide for the primary purpose of the fund.”
Howell refuted the numbers given by Hudgins.
Hudgins wrote that the “proposal is fraught with waste and imprudent decision making as to what should be purchased. The two proponents of this spending have absolutely no knowledge of the needs of a baseball program. A good deal of the proposed waste is because Kyle Osborne thinks black fences look pretty.”
He also wrote that the city wants to authorize $8.45 million for “work that they never submitted a plan for approval.” He wrote that two of the fields at the sports complex are over a natural gas pipeline.
Hudgins also wrote that five of the eight proposed fields are not regulation size and “therefore would be inappropriate for the use that they propose.”
“Why would you spend $300,000 per field to build a non-regulation-size field?” he said. “That is absolutely ludicrous.”
Regarding replacing fences at the ballpark, Hudgins said they just need to be repaired. “That is just about $750,000 of their proposed changes, which is totally unnecessary. Fifty thousand dollars to repair all fences would be more than sufficient.”
Concerning lights, he said, “they want to spend half a million dollars to replace lights that are basically brand-new and were purchased with the original A&P tax” in 2009. He said that the concession stand is less than eight years old as well and meets all needs of its current use.
“They propose $110,000 to tear down a concession stand that is less that eight years old,” Hudgins said. “The city paid over one-half million dollars for the girls’ concession stand and it was obsolete when they opened the door and yet now proposed to spend $253,000 for a boys concession stand that was needed more than the girls and is the current eminent need at the ballfields, i.e. bathrooms.”
He wrote that the city would be eliminating two youth fields used for 4- and 5-year-olds and replacing them with one field when they already were at maximum use each night.
“So how can they eliminate half of the fields and expect to accommodate continued use? The answer given to me was that the current operators do not feel they need two fields, which tells me they plan on having half of the participation as previous users,” Hudgins said. He added that both fields are fully sodded and have sprinkler systems and all the amenities, including covered dugouts and concrete seating.
Hudgins said the proposal called for elimination of these fields to build a parking lot, “which brings automobiles into the heart of the complex, which is an extremely dangerous situation. The park since its inception has always had an entrance at both ends and vehicles are not allowed in between. That keeps vehicles away from children. Instead, they want to bring the parking into the children.”
To replace the two fields, Hudgins wrote, “they want to put a field at a cost of $200,000 immediately to the west of the current Legion Field. Previously in the last two years, the city had a dog park there that they had to move because that is prime territory for foul balls off the first base side of the Legion Field. So if that area wasn’t safe for dogs, you are telling me it’s safe for 4-5-year-olds?”
Regarding $225,000 in the plan to be spent for aesthetic improvements at Legion Field, Hudgins wrote “there is no doubt whatsoever that the one facility that was exclusively the responsibility of the city was the Legion concession stands and bathrooms. Because the city in the history of the building never fixed the roof, it is now condemnable because it is covered with mold because they never fixed the leak in the roof.
“The bathrooms were awful when they were built and the proposed expenditure of $225,000 doesn’t even address any of that. It addresses black rubber fences that the mayor loves. There is nothing wrong with the fences on Legion Field. Just like all the other fences, they need repaired, especially during the use of the current organization, which allowed boards to remain off the fence during play. If they won’t take care of what they have, why give them more money to waste?”
Hudgins also brought up the “all-weather turf fields” that would replace the current youth baseball and softball fields. He said the claim is that these type of fields would allow for play to start immediately after the rains quit, which would also bring in tournaments.
“This is Arkansas,” he wrote. “How often is rain a factor in baseball? And mostly when rain is a factor, it’s because it continues to rain and the entire day is wiped out or because of lightning. There is not a thing in the world turf fields can do with that.
“So just the turf fields themselves are $2.5 million and there is no need whatsoever for them.”
He said city does not propose to make new fields. “They want to cover the old, which will eliminate practice facilities. Mr. Howell says that he plans to keep a fund to make repairs to the fields that will be needed if they do allow unencumbered practice. Where will he get those funds if he is using 60-70 thousand dollars of the current $75,000?”
Hudgins also addressed travel tournaments. He wrote that Conway has 32 fields while Searcy is proposing eight, but Conway does not have a youth baseball program because it is difficult for travel tournaments and a local program to coexist. He said Cabot has 28 fields and after the fall they will be all-weather. Jonesboro, he wrote, has 20 fields and Jacksonville is building up to 35 and Burns Park in North Little Rock at least 30.
He said FOIA requests did not yield any guarantees about these tournaments coming to Searcy.
Hudgins said these tournaments have regional directors that put the tournaments on. “These directors make $15,000 to $20,000 per tournament,” he said. “The host gets $1,000 for use of the fields. If those people spent $10,000 in a weekend at 1 percent A&P tax; that’s $100. So we want to spend $8.5 million so that we could potentially make $100 in a weekend?’”
Hudgins said he has written every single one of the Searcy council members about the mayor’s plan to take over youth baseball lasy year and the need he would have to expend city funds to replace the equipment that Searcy Baseball Inc. had. The city asked for $50,000 from the A&P Commission for the baseball program and “they said why not $100,000?”
“So they wasted that $100,000 and there was no need to spend it,” Hudgins said. It [equipment] was already provided free of charge to the city, but the mayor wanted his way. They had half the number of kids for half the time [during the COVID-19 pandemic last year], all at a cost of $100,000, and failed to follow any national guidelines or rules.”
In conclusion, Hudgins wrote that “those fields were paid for and built by volunteers, improved by volunteers for 30 years and now the city wants to get involved as a potential money-maker. That was never its intention and even if the funds are spent, they will not generate income to the city, and if any slight tournaments are provided, it’s a horrible cost-to-benefit ratio.”
