The owner of the Briarwood Apartments has been arrested on preliminary charges that include human trafficking.
According to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez, the Searcy Police Department and Central Arkansas Drug Task Force opened an investigation concerning Thomas Ray Kelso, 72, after receiving complaints of drug activity and human trafficking at the apartments he owns and manages on West Beebe-Capps Expressway.
Searcy warrant were obtained for his residence, office and storage apartment and executed Tuesday "at multiple addresses belonging to Kelso by CADTF with assistance from the Searcy Police Department, White County Sheriff’s Office, and the Arkansas Community Corrections Intensive Supervision Program," Hernandez said.
"During the search, multiple firearms, methamphetamine, fentanyl, paraphernalia and numerous electronic devices were located and seized," he said.
Kelso, who was in custody Friday afternoon in the White County Detention Center, has been preliminarily charged with three counts of human trafficking, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of fentanyl with purpose to deliver, possession of meth with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hernandez said the investigation is ongoing "and more charges are anticipated. If anyone has any information relating to this case or if you have been a victim of Kelso’s, please contact the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force or Searcy Police Department."
Kelso was among owners of four properties declared nuisances last month by the Searcy City Council, giving them 30 days to clean them up.
Kelso told the council that he has had an ongoing problem for two years with "abandonment, squatters and persons that do not live there that have accrued issues that were dangerous."
"There are remnants of people who have lived there that were not complying with my wishes to clean up," Kelso said. "They rent the inside of the property, not the outside. For whatever reason, they refuse to work with me. The other buildings weren't like that so with a combination of squatters going into empty units as well as people as I did evict that left me their uncles and aunts and mothers and fathers ... .
"I have tried to work with the Searcy police and their disposition is different, has been different the last two years. The information I am getting from some of the officers, most of them, is that they have had to rethink based on the tenant-landlord law that if the person has any personal items in that unit, he is considered a resident and I have to go through a process with the sheriff's department. And I don't even know some of the names, I don't know who these people are. They come in at night. I try to stay up and catch them – some I do and some I don't."
He said the last couple of years have "been different than the past 20 years. Out of 45 units, there were 13 operational. I put every one of them back into operation and they have been rented in the past."
He said he did not know how to go about getting everyone out of the nuisance property, Building 4. "But when I found out there were meters being switched and changed, not by my people but by the tenants and their friends, and then Entergy got involved and made Mr. [Jeff] Webb and his [Code Enforcement ] department aware of it ... at the times that was going on, I had been home in bed for two weeks. My blood pressure is now an issue. I'm not able to work the 10 to 12 hours a day that I used to and I'm quite sick most of the time."
Kelso said he wasn't using his health as an excuse. What he planned to do was get additional management to help him and he was also considering selling the property. He said he has other properties and has sold three of them this year and is putting himself in a position where he can retire.
Kelso said he "wholeheartedly" is willing to do what the city is asking. "Why? Because if it's unsafe, I am responsible for it, and that is also in regard to the person that I rented to." He said he had not walked through all eight of the units that are in Building 4. "When I got this violation notice, it sounded like all 45 units were in disarray. In the last paragraph it talks about Building 4."
There had been some miscommunication, according to Webb, saying that he was under the impression that those who were living in that building when Entergy came out and saw the meters tampered with literally took cable and ran it from one set of terminals from one apartment to the other. "I would consider that a fire hazard and I rejoiced when someone other than myself was making a note of it."
Webb said an inspection was done on all eight units Feb. 14 and found electrical, plumbing and heating and air code violations, building violations, fire violations and all kinds of violations. "And he has not cleaned up the outside of the building. There is still stuff everywhere. There has been some progress made but it's far from clean."
Webb said all code enforcement could require Kelso to do was to secure and clean and maintain the outside of the building. "Right now, it's not fit for human habitation at all."
Councilman Rodger Cargile asked Webb if this building was the only one that was a concern right now and he said, "No it's not. There's other buildings that the outside is looking the same way. We are going to visit with that if he doesn't get them cleaned up."
Kelso responded, "One of us is seeing something different. I challenge you to drive by on your way home and see for yourself. Building 4 did have a lot of stuff, not from my people but the tenants, that was laying out in the yard. For Mr. Webb to say it's an eyesore right now ... I am very upset he said what he said.
"I can bring people in here that assisted me in carrying three trailer loads of stuff off the property. For him to say 'little progress,' he hasn't been on the property for 30 days. He's got some bone he is trying to pick with me because that is not the truth, but I welcome you to drive by yourself."
Webb said that he and another code enforcement worker were at the property the previous week and there had been progress but "not nearly the amount on the west side of the building." Webb mentioned that there was "stuff all over the balconies on at least two of the units." Kelso said he wasn't responsible for the balconies.
Councilman Don Raney told Kelso before he got to the meeting he thought it was his whole complex that was going to be addressed.
"You said drive by and look at it. It's pitiful!" Raney said. "You need to drive around and look at all the other apartments. I think we're through talking and code enforcement is making a recommendation as to Building 4 to declare it a nuisance.
"I'm going to vote for that but I hope you go get a permit and you redo it because we do need decent rental property in Searcy. But for you to stand up here and say, 'Police won't do this, I can't get this done,' that's what a landlord is for. You have rental property, you have rental agreements that allow you to come in and inspect at reasonable times so you can take care of your property. It is not the police department's job to do that."
Councilman David Morris told Kelso that he knows "that we have had these conversations in this City Hall for at least 12 years about the situation and condition of these apartment buildings out there and I agree with Mr. Raney, I can go to every apartment complex in Searcy and undoubtedly yours is the worst condition. ... You need to take responsibility. You need to step up and you need to fix it, make it look presentable or you need to get out of the apartment complex business in Searcy in my opinion."
