The owner of the Briarwood Apartments has been arrested on preliminary charges that include human trafficking.

According to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez, the Searcy Police Department and Central Arkansas Drug Task Force opened an investigation concerning Thomas Ray Kelso, 72, after receiving complaints of drug activity and human trafficking at the apartments he owns and manages on West Beebe-Capps Expressway.

