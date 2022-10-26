The city of Searcy will hold an Animal Control Appeal Committee meeting Thursday morning regarding a pit bull attack Aug. 25, with one biting a juvenile on the face.
The committee members hearing the appeal, set for 10 a.m. in the Searcy City Hall chambers, were named at last week’s special meeting of the Searcy City Council meeting as Mayor Kyle Osborne and Council members David Morris, Rodger Cargile, Logan Cothern and Mike Chalenburg.
City Attorney Buck Gibson also was asked to attend along with Animal Control from the Searcy Police Department.
According to an information obtained from Lt. Todd Wells, the attack occurred at 8 p.m. on West Academy Avenue.
“Officers learned a juvenile and his mother were walking their dogs nearby when two pit bulls ran past their owner, identified as Kevin Whitney, 55, of Searcy, at the doorway, when he was leaving out his home,” Wells said. “The two pit bulls then charged into the street toward the juvenile, his mother and their two dogs. While attempting to separate the two pit bulls from attacking their dogs, one of the pit bulls bit the juvenile on his face.”
Wells said the juvenile was taken to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room for his injury by his mother.
“Mr. Whitney was written a ticket for violation of city ordinance Sec. 6-21: Confinement; Requirements for Enclosure; Prohibition of Dogs in Certain Locations,” Wells said. “The Searcy Police Department (Animal Control) ordered the two pit bulls to be removed from the city.”
Osborne said the Animal Control Appeals Committee has been in place for a long time to handle appeals when it is determined that a city ordinance regarding animals has been violated. “As far as an actual appeal, I think there has been appeals before. Pits bull and rottweilers are deemed vicious in the city as it is, so we’re not trying to make a determination of whether they’re vicious or not, he has appealed the fact that he has to get them [the dogs] out of the city.”
Gibson said that “basically, there’s a determination regarding an animal that’s a hazard; they can designate if it’s a hazard and then you can appeal it. Part of this is just due process. You can’t take away someone’s stuff without there being some process behind it.”
