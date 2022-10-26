The city of Searcy will hold an Animal Control Appeal Committee meeting Thursday morning regarding a pit bull attack Aug. 25, with one biting a juvenile on the face.

The committee members hearing the appeal, set for 10 a.m. in the Searcy City Hall chambers, were named at last week’s special meeting of the Searcy City Council meeting as Mayor Kyle Osborne and Council members David Morris, Rodger Cargile, Logan Cothern and Mike Chalenburg.

