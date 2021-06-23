Searcy officials settled Tuesday on charging a $250 application fee to for-profit organizations that want to host fireworks display, and nothing for nonprofits.
At a special meeting, the Searcy City Council amended its fireworks ban, enacted in the 1960s, to include a permit process for both nonprofit and for-profit organizations.
The resolution states that for any display of fireworks, all applicants shall “complete an application in a form approved by the mayor and the Searcy Code Enforcement Department; pay an application fee in the amount of $0 for nonprofit organizations and $250 for-profit organizations; consult with the Searcy Fire Department in connection with the development of a fire suppression plan.”
The proposed ordinance last week had included a $500 fee for both nonprofits and for-profits. However, council members felt the fee was a little steep and that nonprofits should not be charged a fee. The second special meeting was held to vote on the ordinance because the council did not have a quorum Thursday.
The ordinance approved by the council states that “the mayor, or his designee, may permit displays of fireworks for events generally open to the public; provided, however: 1. Any such display of fireworks shall be generally open to the public, but the presenter of any such event may charge admission; 2. No fireworks display of any kind shall be permitted in any residential zone; 3. The mayor may, upon application, permit a public display of fireworks in association with a public event subject to the payment of a permit fee; 4. No such display shall be permitted in the event of any burn ban in White County without the preparation of a fire suppression plan and the retention and payment to the city of Searcy of any cost associated with the fire suppression plan.”
In the original fireworks ordinance, it is written that it shall be unlawful “for any person or other legal entity to shoot, explode or otherwise fire any firecrackers, cannon crackers, roman candles, sky rockets, sparklers or any other type of fireworks, of whatsoever kind or character, within the city.”
Councilman David Morris, the previous mayor of the city, said the amended ordinance gives the discretion to Mayor Kyle Osborne and Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan to make the decision concerning displays, making sure safety measures are taken.
“I think if the Morris family wanted to have a big fireworks display out at our house, I don’t think the mayor would approve it,” Morris said. “I guess I am looking back at my time as mayor that you have to look at what is good for the entire community. I remember taking my mother and daddy out to Harding year after year – we’d take our lawn chairs and sit at the back of our car and watch the fireworks. They had it in the land they own that is adjacent to Harding Place.
“I think the main thing is the discretion lies with the mayor whether or not it is a community-type event.”
The ordinance follows the first city-supported fireworks show in years being planned for July 4 at the Searcy Event Center.
“It’s time we get our citizens back engaged,” said Council member Tonia Hale, operations director for NorthStar EMS ambulance service. “COVID kind of put us off for a year and a half so I think this [the Fourth of July celebration] will bring the city together.
“There will be a lot of things out there that day. Balloon rides, the petting zoo and all kinds of food trucks so I think it’s a good thing. We are going to have ambulances out there and there will be officers, police and and fire.”
The Beats and Eats Committee, which puts on street festivals in the downtown area, was given $45,000 in advertising and promotions tax revenue to go toward the event.
“I kind of look at Beats and Eats as ... sort of a cousin to the city, so of speak, because they do a function for a citywide recreation,” Morris said. “They have Beats and Eats periodically throughout the year; they don’t charge any admission; things of that nature.
“They did the ball drop on New Year’s Eve before the COVID pandemic and had live bands playing and thing like that, providing an occasional venue that’s a good family-style entertainment where you take your kids.”
He said the Searcy Event Center, 1306 Higginson St., “will be a good venue for fireworks” for the “United We Stand” celebration.
