Demand for hangars at the Searcy Municipal Airport spurred the Searcy Airport Commission to approve getting the full $400,000 from an 80/20 grant to go toward new hangar construction.

Airport Manager Roger Pearson told the commission Wednesday he has a list of about 20 people wanting hangars. “I got a call yesterday. I got a call the day before yesterday. People want hangars. They need hangars. They get hangars, they buy fuel, it creates revenue, we grow.”

