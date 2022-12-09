Demand for hangars at the Searcy Municipal Airport spurred the Searcy Airport Commission to approve getting the full $400,000 from an 80/20 grant to go toward new hangar construction.
Airport Manager Roger Pearson told the commission Wednesday he has a list of about 20 people wanting hangars. “I got a call yesterday. I got a call the day before yesterday. People want hangars. They need hangars. They get hangars, they buy fuel, it creates revenue, we grow.”
Pearson said the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics increased its portion of the 80/20 grant in July up to $400,000 for hangar development. Without hangar development, airport engineer Bob Chatman said the amount would be $250,000. Pearson said the ADA also may not offer the $400,000 amount next year.
“To me, the no-brainer is to continue with hangar development,” Pearson said.
Commission Co-Chairman Adam Hart, who presided over the meeting in the absence of Chairman Matt House, said, “The need for hangar space is apparent and I do think it’s good for the city to continue building the hangars through grants. I mean, we are getting free money to do it and it establishes long-term revenue sources for the city and the airport.”
Hart asked if the calls Pearson has been getting were to see if the city had hangars for them to rent, anything for sale or if they wanted to build. Pearson said, ‘They don’t use any of that terminology; almost every phone I get is ‘Do you have hangar space?’ The assumption is that means to rent. My answer is always, ‘No, sorry, I don’t.’”
Hart said 20 deep on the waiting list for hangars is “pretty remarkable.”
Commissioner Wiley Blansett said, “That’s just not for Searcy airport, though. If you check around with the airports like this size and above, they are all the same way, every single one of them.”
Depending on the size of hangars, Pearson said he would say there is probably five spots available for hangars but not yet committed. In March, the Searcy City Council approved applying for the 80/20 grant to build two bay box hangars on the westside of the airport.
“We capitalize on those [grants] every year,” Pearson said. “I see no reason to stop.” He said the question is what they want to do in the coming year with these grants.
Hart said he would entertain a motion to request that the $400,000 be used for new hangar construction and a 90/10 grant go toward westside taxiway development for new hangar pad sites. (The council also approved applying for that grant in March for “construction of additional hangar access apron.”) The commission approved the motion unanimously.
Pearson said with the 90/10 grant, other development is being done, including minor repairs and a little bit of drainage work.
“There’s always more drainage work, always, and we can see the drainage work helps because it is evident already on the runway in several areas,” Pearson said. “On the north end where we’ve done drainage work, it really helped us out to preserve our runway.”
Hart asked Pearson if he was noticing less cracks, and Pearson told him, “Absolutely. It’s immediately apparent to me that that has helped a lot.”
