Searcy Municipal Airport Manager Roger Pearson already has started preparing for the 200 airplanes he’s been told he can expect for the 2024 Great North American Eclipse.

“I don’t know that I can accommodate 200 planes, but I’m willing to try,” Pearson told the Searcy Airport Commission last week. “I’m more than willing to try.” The total solar eclipse will occur Monday, April 8, 2024, around 1 p.m.

