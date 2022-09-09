Searcy Municipal Airport Manager Roger Pearson already has started preparing for the 200 airplanes he’s been told he can expect for the 2024 Great North American Eclipse.
“I don’t know that I can accommodate 200 planes, but I’m willing to try,” Pearson told the Searcy Airport Commission last week. “I’m more than willing to try.” The total solar eclipse will occur Monday, April 8, 2024, around 1 p.m.
“What it means for us, as the airport, according to what they [out-of-state airport officials] tell me, is that things will be overwhelming for a week, basically a week – a few days before, a few days after and the day of the totality,” he said. “... Again, this is 2024 so I have already talked to the fuel provider and I said, ‘I want to be on top of the list.’”
Pearson also said he talked to Porta-potty distributors and others, trying to get on top of lists to be ready.
“What they [other airport officials] told me is that they had to hire six more people to have them help them. and they said they had 10 volunteers on top of those six people that they hired,” he said. “They had people camping out at their airport. They set up camp spots and food trucks to feed people.”
Pearson said state officials “are talking about putting Porta-potties on the interstate because the interstate gets backed up bumper to bumper is what happened in Wyoming.”
“It’s hard for me to imagine 200 airplanes flying in here to see a 22-minute eclipse,” Commission Chairman Matt House said. Pearson said it was hard for him too. House added, “I guess anything is possible.”
Referring to hotel rates during the 2017 eclipse in other states, Pearson said charging $1,200 for hotel rooms has been mentioned. He also mentioned homeowners renting out bedrooms.
Cellular phone, medical and law enforcement resources also will be “taxed to the gills,” Pearson said.
He said he is just trying to get ahead on anything he can. He mentioned merchandise relating to the eclipse along with selling fuel and camp spots. From what he has been told, visitors will be coming with money and will be ready to spend it.
“It’s a big deal,” Pearson said. “They are expecting 1.5 million visitors to Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Russellville and Searcy because we are in the area of totality. I’ve talked to three different airports in Wyoming that experienced it [the eclipse] in 2017.”
Pearson told the commission that he is on the eclipse committee with the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce to help plan for it. “It’s going to be like nothing we’ve ever seen, I feel like, and by all the telltale signs of what I’m hearing from everybody involves, all the players, it’s like a really big deal.”
According to Pearson the eclipse committee formally agreed to seek out funding for a coordinator and to find one to handle the event as a whole for the city and maybe partner with the county as well.
