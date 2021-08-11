The Searcy Airport Commission is considering the possibility of adding up to six hangars as a way to increase revenue.
“We always want to diversify and have revenue streams from every angle we can get,” Searcy Municipal Airport Manager Roger Pearson said, after saying that he is looking for new ways to bring in revenue, including having more hangars available.
Pearson said he “knows factually that we lose aircraft regularly to not having hangar space here.” He said when hangar requests are made, the information will be documented so he can contact the callers later to see if their needs were fulfilled.
“I think it is time for us to start thinking about – if other people in the field are not going to do it – ... about expanding our hangaring capabilities,” he said. “It will help us in bringing in revenue, and it will do that not only in renting the hangars but it will also do that as far as having these based aircraft to buy their fuel here or their supplies.”
Commissioner Adam Hart asked Pearson if he was talking about “long-term rentals.” Pearson said that he was and “I’m talking not about T hangars but box hangars, basically the same size as a T hangar that is one-sided.”
Hart also asked Pearson if the airport has a “pad-ready site where we could do this.”
“We would probably have to spend both of our grants – the 90-10 [grant] for development and the 80-20 for the building,” Pearson said. With these grants from the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics, the city would be responsible for the smaller percentage (10 and 20).
“We could probably figure out how to do ... five to six [box hangars],” he said. The airport’s engineer, Bob Chatman, said, “You could do six, you could do three.”
At least a month or two ago, Pearson said the Department of Aeronautics did an impromptu study via email of the need for T hangars, etc. “They got some pretty interesting results back and they’re focusing right now on doing this.”
“To give you an example of how focused they are on doing it,” he said, “Batesville, Melbourne, Russellville all currently have projects to do exactly what we’re talking about, except for theirs are T hangars. Ours would have to be box hangars to minimize the cost, I think, but they all just this last month received grants to do their projects and do the same things.”
Commissioner Dr. David Cole asked Chatman what the dimensions would be for a box hangar. Chatman told him “it would be about 35 [feet] deep and 44 or you could go lighter but 44 would allow you to get a fair-sized plane in there or two small ones back into the corners of that.”
“Let’s build ‘em,” Hart said.
Commission Chairman Matt House said, “I think it would be good if we had a list of people that were interested, kind of like how a developer does a subdivision, if you have pre-solds or something like that.”
Pearson responded, “I think you are spot on. I think I need to collect that information before we go forward and apply for a grant. Also, I think it may be an uphill battle, maybe because of state-funded, some site preparation. If it can be done at any time, I think it can be done now because that is the hot ticket and it holds in well with what we need out here. So, I will do my best to collect information.”
Chatman told Pearson and the commissioners that “this thing [the hangar project] will require that you have signed letters if they will lease before anything will fund it.”
Commissioner Nathan Rutledge asked Pearson if he could get “some basic schematics” of kind of how the hangar project would lay out in terms of square footage and how they would fit and some pictures of what they might look like. “It is going to be easier for you to sell something if you have a little bit of ‘here’s kind of what we’re thinking, here’s sort of a plan you can look at’ as you talk to.”
Chatman said, “We can do that.”
Cole asked if these hangars would be-city owned and rented and Pearson said, “City-owned and rented, month to month, year to year, however the terms somebody would want to sign for them. We all agree we are getting the monthly revenue off of them.”
“We just need to be sure of the need,” he said, but added he “lacks no confidence whatsoever in the ability to rent them.”
When price was brought up, Pearson said “fair market value, whatever that might turn out to be. We are government and because we are government, we have the ability to sell things cheaper then everybody else, but we shouldn’t. That’s always been my position and I don’t think it’s right for us to undercut what other people are doing so as long as we are along fair market value line.”
Cole said one of the things that keeps hangars from being rented is the price. Pearson said there is another study from the government accounting office that has just been released that gives prices. “So we have some guidance that would allow us to price it the way others are priced in the state of Arkansas that are fair and competitive.
Pearson said the commission can revisit the discussion “next month for sure. Once we collect the information and we think we are in a position to go forward with it, then we’ll bring it back to you and say, ‘What do you all think now? Ultimately, it’s still going to be your all’s decision if we push the button on it.”
Cole said. “I think that’s a major step toward us being self-sufficient.” Pearson responded, “We are so close right now, we are so close.”
Pearson said he is also exploring the idea of getting an ATM machine placed inside the airport.
