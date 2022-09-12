The Searcy Municipal Airport is one of three sites being considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for rental space for conducting a national nutritional study, according to airport Manager Roger Pearson.
The National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey is expected to be conducted Nov. 24-Feb. 14. Pearson said the White County Fairgrounds also is being considered as the site of the study while he has not been informed yet on the third location being considered.
Pearson said the NHANES submits a contract through the CDC and it picks a county randomly every year in every state to do the nutritional study. He said while it will say CDC on the sides of the trailers that will be used, the effort has nothing to do with diseases per se. “They basically just do a study,” he said. “They do sampling and do a study to get some stats.”
CDC.gov says that “the survey is unique in that it combines interviews and physical examinations. The program started in the early 1960s and has been conducted as a series of surveys focusing on different population groups or health topics. In 1999, the survey became a continuous program that has a changing focus on a variety of health and nutrition measurements to meet emerging needs. The survey examines a nationally representative sample of about 5,000 persons each year. These persons are located in counties across the country, 15 of which are visited each year.”
If the airport is chosen, he said it would involve three trailers being brought there and the airport would generate $10,000 through the space rental.
“They will pay for using our contractors,” Pearson said. They will begin electrical support. They will bring in internet support, sewer support and whatever they need at their expense.”
He said NHANES would have its own access gate during the time frame. “They will also have security contracted to stay there during the day and night.”
NHANES will bring 11 staff members in to go out into the White County community and make large numbers of appointments, he said. During the last month that they are in Searcy, the staff will see those with whom they made appointments.
Pearson said NHANES has an Oct. 12 deadline to decide its location. He said it likes to decide two to three weeks before the deadline because it doesn’t like being backed up to the deadline.
The Searcy Airport Commission approved being on board with NHANES utilizing the space during last week’s meeting.
