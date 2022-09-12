The Searcy Municipal Airport is one of three sites being considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for rental space for conducting a national nutritional study, according to airport Manager Roger Pearson.

The National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey is expected to be conducted Nov. 24-Feb. 14. Pearson said the White County Fairgrounds also is being considered as the site of the study while he has not been informed yet on the third location being considered.

