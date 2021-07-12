The Searcy Airport Commission decided last week to pay $19,000 extra to have drainage work done at night rather than during the day in order to keep the runway open and not lose fuel sales.
The airport’s engineer, Bob Chatman, vice president and senior project manager for Miller-Newelll Engineers Inc. of Newport, told the commissioners that the cost would be $61,000 if the daytime time frame was chosen or $80,000 if the work was done during nighttime hours.
Commissioner Adam Hart said, “We are talking about a little bit south of $20,000 for doing it at night, keeping the runway open and probably offsetting most of that by continuance of fuel sales. I would say let’s do it at night.”
The bid from Steep Creek Construction of Conway for the project, which had no bidders the previous month, was then approved by the commission, but its recommendation will have to be approved by the Searcy City Council. It was not on the agenda at the council’s meeting Thursday.
A 90/10 Arkansas Department of Aeronautics grant is making the work possible, with the city paying 10 percent of the cost.
In discussing whether the commission wanted to go with the day work or night work, Hart asked Chatman what he would estimate the duration would be for a daytime project.
“We set the time at seven days,” Chatman said. “It may run a little bit longer than that.”
He said the nighttime work, which will be from 6 p.m.-6 a.m. “would be longer hours at night but it is harder to work in a dark situation.”
Airport manager Roger Pearson said it makes everyone feel a whole lot happier when the runway is open during the day and fuel sales wouldn’t be lost. Based on historical fuel sales, Pearson said, the airport is probably looking at a minimum of $15,000 in fuel sales during a seven-day period and during this time of the year, it could actually be closer to $20,000 to $25,000 in fuel sales.
Chatman said the drainage work at the airport is necessary because “the north end stays so wet they can’t maintain and mow the area in front of what’s called a localizer antenna.”
He said the antenna “gives the aircraft that is landing from the south an alignment so that they know when they are in the clouds, they are lined up in that runway. When they break out of the clouds, they’d be able to see the runway that they are right in line with the center line. So it is critical that they keep the grass down and that thing gives accurate readings when it is working. They want to be able to mow that not too long after it rains and keep it mowed.”
On the south end of the airport, Chatman said water stands along the edge of the pavement and is under the pavement.
“We will be pulling that water out with some drainage to keep that dry and be able to preserve the pavement,” he said. “Hopefully, it will make it last longer. It is in front of a different antenna. It has to be turned off when they are working in that area as well. It is a different one. In the cockpit, they can tell they’re descending at the correct rate to land on the end of the runway when they come out of the clouds.”
Chatman said the drainage work will be started when the ground is dry. He mentioned that Steep Creek Construction has built “about a $400,000” bridge for his partner in Faulkner County, and “they finished on time.”
He also said the company is “two to three years old, but their ownership has a lot of experience. They have done a lot of construction through the years. We checked their references and got good reports from the four or five different references.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.