The need for some regulations for short-term rentals, such as for parking and noise violations, was questioned by Airbnb owners/operators who attended a public meeting Tuesday night at the Carmichael Community Center.

About 40 residents attended the meeting on the proposed regulations for short-term rentals. Answering their questions were Mayor Kyle Osborne, Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford, Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb and Searcy Fire Marshal Guy Grady.

