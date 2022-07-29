The need for some regulations for short-term rentals, such as for parking and noise violations, was questioned by Airbnb owners/operators who attended a public meeting Tuesday night at the Carmichael Community Center.
About 40 residents attended the meeting on the proposed regulations for short-term rentals. Answering their questions were Mayor Kyle Osborne, Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford, Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb and Searcy Fire Marshal Guy Grady.
Stafford said short-term rentals has been a popular topic of conversation not only in Searcy but around the state and the country because “the growing population ... has really caused cities” to discuss “how can we regulate these things?’” He mentioned the concern of how the “health, safety and welfare of the public” could be maintained with short-term rentals.
The questions Stafford said that came up with city officials concerning short-term rentals were if the city could completely stop Airbnbs and short-term rentals or regulate them.
“On the advice of our city attorney [Buck Gibson],” Stafford said, “we feel as a city we can’t blanketly ban them, without at the very least opening up the city to to potential litigation.” He said since the city cannot completely ban them, the question is how to regulate them in “the most fair way possible for both of the pros and cons for it.”
Stafford said the city feels the latest draft on the regulations is fair “on both sides.” He said the regulations started out with city staff and went on to the Planning and Growth and Transportation Committee that goes over planning issues and then the regulations went to the Planning Commission for discussion before they are presented to the City Council .
Stafford said if the council passes the regulations, they would not go into affect until January 2023. “The reason for that is, one, it allows anybody who is operating right now to get up to speed with any regulations about to take affect and it also kind of gives staff time to formulate our plan of compliance and inspection and get all that information out to the public and have time for everybody to let that soak in and figure out. It also coincides with our regular business license cycle.”
Couple concerns
Cheryl and Tim Anderson, who own the Randall House on Randall Drive in the Sunny Hills subdivision, said they didn’t mind most of the proposed regulations but had a couple of concerns.
“I personally have no problem with having a license,” Cheryl Anderson said. “I have no problem with the inspection. We are really big on attending Airbnbs, bed and breakfast-type places. We expect to have those things going on when we attend those places and I was shocked to realize we didn’t even have this to begin with.”
Through Airbnb, which she said they use to advertise their Airbnb, they pay taxes and a portion of those go to the state. She said she does not have a problem with paying for a business license because that “is standard practice.”
However, she said there are already city ordinances for parking in their subdivision and there are also ordinances for “violations of noise” and she doesn’t think “we need to add to that.”
Addressing parking, Stafford said that tends to be the No. 1 concern about short-term rentals. He said the city would like to point out to short-term rental owners that when they get their business license to provide an “off-street space,” they need to encourage renters to park in their parking space. He said street parking has been a concern from some neighbors.
Stafford said the noise violation part of the regulations was just to make people aware, just like with the off-street parking.
Tim Anderson wanted to know more about the inspection process and when he and Cheryl could get the list concerning it. Stafford said once the regulations pass, they city will get with the fire marshal and building inspector to provide a list.
Tim Anderson said with the building inspections it would have to be taken into account that some of these houses were built in the 1950s and 1960s.
Grady said the fire inspection would basically be making sure there are working fire alarms and a fire extinguisher available in the common areas outside and checking the bedroom windows to make sure they are in good shape.
“It’s not designed to put our thumb on anybody,” Grady said. “It is designed so that we don’t have things like the couple from New Orleans that died from carbon monoxide in a place that should have had a carbon monoxide detector, things like that.”
As soon as the inspection list comes out, Stafford said the city will make sure it is posted on the city’s website along with a packet of information so owners will know about the inspections and the kinds of things the city would be checking.
Monthly vs. short-term
A resident who identified himself to The Daily Citizen as CT and operates area Airbnbs wondered why monthly rentals aren’t being subjected to the same level of scrutiny.
“Searcy has 23 Airbnb rentals right now. If you search Searcy, you’ll find 23 Airbnb rentals,” he said. “Searcy has hundreds if not thousands of monthly rentals. If we’re going to propose to regulate 23 places that keep their places top of the line, then why are we not regulating the thousands of monthly rentals that we have here in the city?”
He showed pictures concerning monthly rentals of a house where the grass is grown up, there is no paved parking or driveway, there is a huge mud hole and the house needs to be painted. “It looks pitiful,” he said. Next door is an Airbnb.
Another monthly rental he showed is located next to the oldest house in the city. In addition to tall grass, “there’s trash everywhere,” he said. Another monthly rental he showed had no paved driveway or parking, with trash everywhere and the siding falling down. Another photo was of a house “with bullet holes in the front because it has been shot up. It has no paved drive, there’s trash everywhere. Multiple search warrants have been conducted at that house because people have been selling drugs out of it.”
All of the monthly rental photos were contrasted with photos he provided of Airbnbs.
“As you can see, our Airbnbs rentals are kept so they’re top-notch because if they are not, they will not come and rent from us again,” he said. He said when you drive down the roads you can tell the properties that are the Airbnbs because “they look nice.”
He said the way Airbnb works is that renters go off of a “review system.” If the review is not a good one, the next person won’t rent it. “I get complaints about the lights being too bright or the shower curtain not being long enough. It has to be perfect for these people to come back and give me a good review.”
In addition to guests rating the Airbnb properties, he said the owners/operator in turn review those guests. If they were to trash a property or do something they are not supposed to do by not following the rules, “the next host won’t host them because they see that they didn’t obey by the rules.”
Stafford agreed that Airbnbs are well taken care of since the operators depend on them to be rented.
CT said he did not have a problem with some of the proposed regulations for short-term rentals, but brought up that people are allowed to park on the street all over Searcy. He said Airbnb already has a strict “no party policy and managers are required to be available 24/7, which is in the draft. We have to be. My phone goes off all day, all night with people asking, ‘Hey, can I rent? Or can I do this or can I do that?”
He said he does not mind having to have a business license if it’s just one even if the Airbnb has multiple units. ‘We don’t require a hotel to have 46 business licenses because they rent 46 rooms, do we?”
Webb said business licenses are $25, but hotel business licenses are more. “They do pay per room that they rent on the business license,” he said.
CT also expressed concerns about taxes.
“As far as the [advertising and promotions] taxes, we already pay taxes,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to be paying more taxes. Our profit margin is so low. We do it because it keeps our houses clean and new and available.”
“We use our places to help our community because this is our community and we care about Searcy. If we didn’t care about it, just like those month-to-month rentals, we’d just throw a house out there and say, ‘We don’t care what the fire code says, we don’t care what the code enforcement officer says. We don’t care about the trash. We don’t care about the paperwork as long as I get my $500 of $600 a month, you live in whatever slum you want to live in, you sell whatever drugs you want, to live in that house. We care. We care about Searcy and I just ask you to not penalize us. Don’t hurt us.”
He said his profit margin on a short-term rentals comes to about $12.40 a night.
The A&P tax, Stafford said, is a “pass-through tax” where it is collected and given to the city and is not anything that should be an extra burden. He said if someone stays at a hotel, they see the tax on their bill and probably don’t even think about it.
Stafford said there’s also a big difference between a monthly rental and a short-term rental and that is “transient use.” He said that means someone is staying in a place that is not their abode and it is regulated differently not just in Searcy but statewide. With monthly rentals, you start getting into property rights, he said.
Grady said there is not going to be a fee for the fire inspection and it’s just going to be a basic safety inspection like the ones done for hotels.
Grady said he is a fan of Airbnbs. He said he and his daughter went to Colorado for a concert a couple of years ago and they stayed in an Airbnb. When he called to rent it, he asked if there was a smoke alarm in it and was told yes. He said there was one smoke alarm even though there was supposed to be three, one in each bedroom and one in the hallway.
He said it was late September and already getting cooler so they were running the heater and he looked around the basement and there was no carbon monoxide detector anywhere in the house. He said there has been several Airbnb deaths, one due to a gas leak and one that he knew of was an actual carbon monoxide death. Grady said the next morning he went out and bought a carbon monoxide detector and left it there with a note for the manager, who contacted him later and said he had no idea he needed to have one.
