Participation in the Searcy School District’s after-school program that was started last year has nearly doubled to start this year, according to Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart.
Hart told the Searcy School Board on Wednesday that there are 150 kids in the program.
“There were 87 kids who were in the program all year, some in and out,” he said.
”Of those 87 kids, 86 percent saw an increase in their literacy scores throughout the year,” Hart added. “I’m not saying this is the only thing that had an impact but I think that it did play and role, and then 92 percent of those saw an increase in their math scores.”
Last year, the district received a grant from the Arkansas Out of School Network, Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, to help it start the program. “We have applied for that after-school grant again,” Hart said. “We haven’t been told yet. Sept. 1st I think is when they are supposed to start releasing those dollars.”
Hart said the program was for kindergarten-sixth-grade students.
Overall, enrollment in the district is down about 20 students from when the last school year ended, Hart said, with 3,953 students currently.
Each school’s principal presented last school year’s attendance percentages at meeting. New Assistant Superintendent Dr. Caroline Nail said the building principals would break down the figures with information the district can use going forward. Each principal went over attendance rates and impact.
{h4 class=”p1”}McRae Elementary{/h4}
Principal Heather Franks said kindergarten scored a 92.6 percent attendance rate, while first grade had a 93.4 percent; second grade, 93.2 percent; and third grade 91.4 percent.
Franks said 17.7 percent of students had an IEP (individual education plan) and 58.5 percent of the students received free and reduced lunches.
McRae had 60 students with 17 or more absences (excused or unexcused), while 27 of those students scored yellow or red (the lower levels) on end-of-the year Istation assessment and 18 scored yellow or red on end-of-the-year iReady (math curriculum) diagnostic assessment. Kindergarten and second-grade students had the highest absentee rate. Five “unique” students (of the 60) were at-risk in SmartData for office discipline referrals.
{h4 class=”p1”}Sidney Deener Elementary{/h4}
Principal Jeff Graham said he was very satisfied with attendance rates. “Myself and my assistant principal, we try to recognize incentives for students to be at school so we have regular recognition and incentives for those who miss a minimal amount of days.”
In the springm, he said 41 students had perfect attendance and that was more than 10 percent of the school’s student body.
Graham said the kindergarten attendance rate was 95.3 percent; first grade, 95.5 percent; second grade, 96%;and third grade 95.9 percent. The IEP rate was 21.03 percent and 73.5 percent of students received free and reduced lunches.
Graham noted that “students with 90 percent or less attendance rates showed greater numbers of office referrals and a higher risk index score through SmartData.”
{h4 class=”p1”}Westside Elementary{/h4}
Principal Kyle Hunt said the kindergarten attendance rate was 94 percent; first grade, 94.8 percent; second grade, 94.2 percent; and third grade was at 95.1 percent. Sixty students (14.4 percent) had an IEP and 40.2 percent of students received free and reduced lunches.
Westside had 71 students with 10 or more absences. It had four unique students who were also at risk for disciplinary infractions, while 10 unique students’ absences were due to health-related conditions. Kindergarten had the most unique students and most accumulated absences overall, yet Hunt said these students finished the year at 90 percent on level. He said they have attendance awards as part of their honors assemblies.
{h4 class=”p1”}Southwest Middle School{/h4}
“We had 26 students that had less than 96 percent of the daily attendance average and out of those 26 students, quite a few of them had chronic illnesses and we had either medical plans of IEPs for those students,” Principal Carrie Parsley said. “A handful of them had social-emotional issues. They often went to outside therapy sources, and then a few of them were truly truant issues.”
Parsley said the school “went through the court system to try to get services to those families to get those kids to school.”
The fourth-grade attendance rate was 91.8 percent, fifth grade was at 92.4 percent and sixth grade was at 91.6 percent. There were 140 IEPs (15.4 percent enrollment) and 51.2 percent received free and reduced lunches.
”We had 523 students that fell between 96 percent and 98 percent daily average attendance and then 383 that were 99 percent to 100%,” Parsley said. “The data for the discipline is really low for those students.
”We look at this data and set some goals with our counseling department through our hatching results and we would like to have an overall attendance rate of 94 percent for this next year. And that doesn’t sound like a big jump but it will take a lot of work to get that goal accomplished. We have targeted some students that had some excessive absences. We have small groups that we’re working on with them.”
Parsley said the school is trying to inform their parents more about what attendance means.
{h4 class=”p1”}Ahlf Junior High {/h4}
Principal Jonathan Gosdin said the attendance rate went up three points from the year before. “That’s a huge jump when you go from 91 percent to 94 percent so they did a great job with attendance last year, and the goal this year is to be about 95 percent as a campus.”
Seventh grade was at a 94.2 percent attendance rate; and eighth grade was at 94.4 percent. Fourteen percent of the students were on free and reduced lunches and 14 percent had IEPs.
Gosdin said 98 students had an attendance rate of 89.9 percent or less and 72.07 percent in course engagement. There were 192 discipline referrals in this group. From the 189 students who had an attendance rate of 90-94 percent and course engagement of 80.24 percent, there were 283 discipline referrals. From the 399 students who had a rate of 95 percent or above and course engagement of 87.75 percent, there were 194 discipline referrals.
{h4 class=”p1”}Searcy High{/h4}
Principal David Landers pointed out that seniors leave in April so that plays into the numbers for the last six weeks of the school year. The ninth-grade attendance level was 92.1 percent; 10th grade and 11th grade, 93.1 percent; and 12th grade, 84.4 percent. Fifteen percent were on IEPs and 29 percent received free and reduced lunches.
There were 785 students who had a 95 percent or above attendance rate. Their course engagement was 89.14 percent and there were 283 behavior referrals. Among 283 students in the 90 percent to 94.99 percent attendance level, their course engagement level was at 81.24 percent and they had 347 behavior results. The school had 130 students in the 89.99 percent or below level with 68.9 percent course engagement and 462 behavior referrals.
Hart added concerning the high school that “our senior high and our junior high have been recognized as a program of influence, as one of only a few schools recognized for that. So I wanted to point that out.”
