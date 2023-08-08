The new website for the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, www.experience searcy.com, went live Monday.

A&P Commissioner and Secretary Tommy Centola said the website is broken down into places to eat, places to stay and things to do. “The restaurant section is broken down by locally owned and if you are looking for a type of restaurant, say Asian or a hamburger, you can go directly to that section.”

