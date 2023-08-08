The new website for the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, www.experience searcy.com, went live Monday.
A&P Commissioner and Secretary Tommy Centola said the website is broken down into places to eat, places to stay and things to do. “The restaurant section is broken down by locally owned and if you are looking for a type of restaurant, say Asian or a hamburger, you can go directly to that section.”
According to Centola, the website also “has everything you need to know about the A&P Commission. It explains what we do. If people are looking for the form to fill out for funding, it’s available there, and we have a section at the bottom of each page as to some of the things the A&P has already help fund.”
He said the site has all of the projects that have been funded by the commission since it was formed in 2019 after the Searcy City Council passed an advertising and promotion tax (1 percent on prepared food and 3 percent on lodging and hotels) that March. The tax can be used for projects that advertise and promote the city and improve parks and recreation.
All of the minutes for past A&P meetings, which are open to the public and held every last Tuesday of the month in the chambers of City Hall at 9 a.m., are available on the site.
Also of interest concerning the new website, Centola said, is that Searcy’s annual free fall festival Get Down Downtown “plans on using our website as their main landing page to promote Get Down Downtown. We also link to the White County Historical Society on the Pioneer Village page.”
“You can sign up for emails,” Centola added. “Not only that but we have launched an Experience Searcy Facebook page and an Instagram page. Everything is up and running.
“The good thing about it is when you go to a page, like a restaurant page, the businesses rotate. In other words, we have pictures of businesses. You won’t see the same businesses every time that you land on a page. We wanted to make sure that everybody gets an opportunity to be seen so it was designed to where every single time you go to a new page, they rotate the businesses. Instead of going all in alphabetical order. they all rotate.”
Centola said he and Commissioner March Orozco have been spearheading the development of the new site with Michelle Pugh of Pugh Communications. The commission agreed in February to pay Pugh $4,500 per month for the website and social media presence.
Centola said Pugh, the city’s contracted communications person, was chosen because of the “great job” she is doing with the city of Searcy’s website and social media. “She has been working on it [the A&P website] for a few months.”
“I know Michelle reached out to all the businesses that are on there, the restaurants and the hotels and we got very positive feedback,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.