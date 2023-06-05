Plans to hold an all-day event in Searcy on the day of the total solar eclipse next year didn't convince the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission to dispense funds last week.

Marka Bennett, one of the directors of the Searcy Beats & Eats Committee, was turned down for the $60,000 request. The solar eclipse will be on April 8.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.