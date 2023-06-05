Plans to hold an all-day event in Searcy on the day of the total solar eclipse next year didn't convince the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission to dispense funds last week.
Marka Bennett, one of the directors of the Searcy Beats & Eats Committee, was turned down for the $60,000 request. The solar eclipse will be on April 8.
Bennett said she was in a meeting a couple of weeks ago about the 20-year master plans engineering firm Crafton Tull is developing for the city, and "their consultants had done a survey to Searcy citizens and this question was, 'How do you feel about tax dollars being used ... what is your favorite thing that tax dollars are used on in our town?' They said events.
"The graph was way high for events and then the other things were less," she said. "People in Searcy really appreciate our tax dollars, such as our A&P tax dollars, being used on events. so I really think that's important for you all to know."
Bennett said the most fun thing to do for community members is to go to events, "so we're excited to be a part of that."
Kyle Thompson, another Beats & Eats Committee member, said instead of visitors coming in for the solar eclipse just leaving town to go to events, the committee wants to host an event that will get visitors to stay and appreciate Searcy a little longer.
Thompson said the committee wants to go ahead and make some deposits for some entertainers and some tools and attractions it wants to have. "The $60,000 isn't needed all today," Thompson said before the request was denied. He said $20,000 now and the rest of the $40,000 later as next March and April get closer.
"Now you all are planning an all-day event?" Commissioner Tommy Centola asked.
Bennett responded that she believed Main Street Searcy "is doing Sunday the 7th all day. We're doing Monday all day."
When Centola asked if the event would be at the Searcy Event Center, Bennett said either there or at the youth soccer field. "We haven't fully planned that yet." She said the soccer area is much bigger but the committee had not approached the"soccer people" yet concerning an event.
"We're thinking the soccer fields because of the size, because we are expecting so many people," she said. "I have heard 20,000 and I have heard the number 60,000, yes, in Searcy."
For the Beats & Eats Fourth of July event last year at the Searcy Event Center, Bennett said although tickets weren't sold, the committee estimated around 16,000 to 18,000 attended. "So if we have more than that for the eclipse event, we may need more space. That's why we're looking at possibly the soccer fields."
Thompson added, "And we're hoping for a large attendance for the Sunday event as well with Main Street and the eclipse itself, which has lots of variety of events scattered downtown."
Commissioner Gary Patel said when an event is held at Harding University, "we probably have 5,000 or 6,000 people and hotels get book and everything." So whether or not an all-day event is held, visitors are going to come and stay. Patel said there are only 800 hotel rooms in town. "People are still going to stay in Searcy; they are still going to eat."
He said he thinks the result is going to be the same with an event or not, and mentioned that some hotel rooms could go for $1,000 "or whatever the cost might be."
Thompson stressed visitors staying Monday instead of just leaving that day after the eclipse.
Patel, who is in the hotel business, said to give a "prime example" of what he was saying, when Harding has graduation, visitors usually stay for two days. He said at his hotel Friday they sold out and it was last minute.
Bennett said her response to that would be that graduation is in the morning, Saturday, May 6, so that was the reasons hotels sold out Friday at Harding. The eclipse isn't expected to begin in Searcy until 12:35 p.m. and totality isn't expected to start until 1:52 p.m.
Bennett said Beats & Eats is planning some really fun, stylized events and activities "inside this event, so we're hoping people will want to stay."
Patel said there were four graduations the weekend Searcy High School graduated and all of Harding's graduations were held at different times.
"[Former Bald Knob Mayor] Barth Grayson is doing a three-day festival in Bald Knob, so that will start on Thursday," Bennett said. "Harding has planned several events for students and their families throughout the weekend. Pioneer Village, I believe, has some events planned for Saturday and Sunday. The ministerial alliance is planning a worship service on Sunday morning. Main Street Searcy is hosting their event on Sunday. Beats & Eats is hosting our event on Monday."
Bennett said she has talked to the Searcy Country Club and Jenna Friday, Searcy's eclipse coordinator about possibly doing a golf tournament. She mentioned golfing "under the sun, it's so cute."
Bennett said the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is coming, too, but cannot be here until Tuesday night because of labor union rules. "Of course, the Benson [Auditorium at Harding] can only hold so many so that will probably be a Searcy kind of event"
Bennett said on the events committee for the eclipse that she chairs the members are trying to figure out what is happening and where it is happening in order to allocate police, fire and EMS personnel and all of the other services the city will provide.
Just as she said for all of the Beats & Eats events, the Beats & Eats Committee would need its own funds. She said the eclipse event is being patterned after the committee's Fourth of July event.
'Death by 5,000 cuts'
City Attorney Buck Gibson told the commission that with all of the possible eclipse A&P requests, "it seems like it is becoming a bit of a death by 5,000 cuts in the sense that there's been a request for the last three months that have been involved with the eclipse event."
He said that may be fine, "but I think based on the guardrails issue we talked about before — but it seems to me that it makes sense that it is a big event, hope that it's not cloudy and then the people will come — ... it just seems to me that the commission needs to think about exactly how much of their resources they want to put and is that a large event that you all want to put a tremendous amount of money toward or look for sponsors."
Gibson said he didn't know the answers but just wanted to point out that "we are already well past the guardrails [the amount of money the commission issues] we talked about an hour ago" in approving requests concerning outside basketball courts at the Carmichael Community Center, three replicas to the Christmas Village Holiday of Lights display, a bicycle skills course at Riverside Park and a softball tournament held last weekend.
Regarding sponsors, Bennett said, since this is a one-time event, all of the these events are asking the same people in the same small town to participate as sponsors. "I am a little bit concerned as I looked at our budget and we're proposing to raise $25,000 ourselves and how we're going to do that when everyone else is doing the same thing"
She said that is why the committee member were making this request 11 months out "to nail down the bands and sponsors and so forth that will want to make people want to come to Searcy."
Centola asked Bennett, "What happens if you don't reach the sponsorship that you're projecting to get?" She said the committee doesn't have $25,000 but it does have a little bit of money in its budget that can be used if necessary. if "And I don't mind asking for sponsorships from other cities nearby, either, or companies or just supporting individuals that are Harding people who love Searcy enough that I feel like they would participate, if we need to go outside Searcy to get sponsorships to make this happen."
Patel said with a limited number of hotel rooms, he doesn't know where visitors are going to sleep if they stay in Searcy. "Parking lot or a tent? How are these people going to eat?"
Bennett said the White County Fairgrounds is planning to open up its space for RVs and such. "From what I understand from other towns that did this is 2017, tents are everywhere." She said that this is a White County event with the eclipse committee made up from community members from all over the county.
She also said she has heard of residents who are going to leave town and rent their house out for $5,000 during the eclipse.
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked Bennett when she would need the money. She said the committee would like to make some deposits and had a couple of attractions needing sizable deposits. She said "the sooner the better."
Bennett said she and Thompson were thinking if they could get $20,000, they could at least make some deposits "because you know in the path of totality, it's not just us, it's a lot of other communities and they're doing the same thing we're doing, trying to get ahead."
Centola asked how difficult Bennett thought it would be to secure the bands since the eclipse is on a Monday. "We pay, they come."
Howell asked what time the Beats & Eats event would take place. Bennett said it would be from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton said whatever her group will be doing downtown will be from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. that Sunday.
Commissioner Jim House asked if the commission provided the $20,000 now, would it get another visit from Bennett for the rest of it. "I can't get all that in my head, all that you're thinking, but I'm sure it's there. I'd like to learn a little more about the promotion. You can have a golf tournament the day of the eclipse and be right in the middle of it. If you're going to do that, why not Sunday afternoon? Or Saturday afternoon also? You can have a three-day tournament to allow people to play one day, two days or three days. That would have to be promoted."
Bennett said the money the committee would get would pay for the bands and attractions — all things that have to reserved, like portable toilets. The other source of income, Bennett said, would be the food trucks, merchandise vendors, but that would probably not generate thousands of dollars.
June 15 is the deadline, according to Bennett, for groups to submit their eclipe events to the city, "so we will know on June 15th how many events will be occurring."
House made a motion to fund $20,000 and set a time for Bennett to come back and ask for the balance of it. However, no one seconded his motion.
Howell said there are limited resources to give out but the commission appreciates what Beats & Eats is trying to do. With the eclipse being so far out right now, it is hard to figure out where to place the funds, he said.
"It has nothing to do with the validity of your event. I applauded you all. You all do a great job; you really do. I'm not just saying that," Howell said. "We've supported you in the past, but with it being a year out, it's very hard for us, knowing that there is multiple events. It's hard to know where to place those resources for the best return. That's what we're trying to do. Get the best return for the taxpayer."
Howell said Bennett could come back and let the commission know what the event is going to cost — not an exact amount but an idea of how much it would be.
Councilman Rodger Cargile was in the audience and said he was curious about the June 15 deadline.
