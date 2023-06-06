The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission is planning to start setting aside $60,000 per month for a “keystone project.”
The commission had a lengthy discussion at its monthly meeting last week about establishing “guardrails” for the amount of funding that it approves.
“I know we have had some discussion amongst the commission about having kind of a parameter and target allocation mix,” Chairman Chris Howell said. “... I think historically we have talked about an 80-20 mix but obviously we’re way off that target right now.”
Commissioner Tommy Centola said the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 started right after “we first formed this commission ... so putting away money was really easy for us to do and people really didn’t have an idea of what we were about. Now, unfortunately, the word has got out and everybody wants funding.
“I would lean no less that a 60-40 towards savings,” Centola said. “I mean, I want us to put more savings [away] than what we are spending, and I don’t see how we can stop funding some of these events the rest of the year but we do need to back off.”
Howell pointed to building new tennis/pickleball courts at Berryhill Park, saying “that’s something that couldn’t of been done without A&P, and it’s impressive. If you haven’t had a chance, drive out there and look at it.”
“Without us putting back due to COVID or whatever reason, that project doesn’t happen and I think it’s going to have a really big impact on the city,” he said, “so we need to think about those type projects going forward and we need to come up with a mix and stick to it. It’s going to be hard at times to tell people no but hey, we’re trying to do what’s best for the city.”
Commissioner Rees Jones said “it’s easier” to say no “when we have parameters.” Howell said, “That’s right. Right now, we got no guardrails and we can go right off the rails in a heartbeat.”
Jones said he thinks there is going to be some return on investment] opportunities “so I don’t now if we want to totally be as conservative as we were at the very beginning because we’re going to get a return if we put some dollars out there and I don’t know how granular that we want to get.”
Howell said he feels being provided with detailed information about a funding request is important.
“The more information we have, the better we can make decisions moving forward,” he said. “You can only make decisions based on the information that you have. ... You might produce a chart that has no value but you might produce one that you think has no value and it might have significant value. I think kind of continuing to churn through information is important.”
Commissioner Jim House said some organizations have money from the commission on their budget and he thinks there needs to be a time to help these organizations grow. “I think we can do small things and bring money to the town.”
Howell said the commission has “chewed on this for a while” and he thinks some decisions need to be made now. He asked the commissioners what their feelings were “on a parameter as far as an allocation mix.”
“And again, it is a little bit difficult in knowing the mix, not knowing the keystone project that is next,” Jones responded.
Howell said, “The keystone project will come. We’ve got a 20-year plan coming down the pipe and there will be plenty of opportunities for that money to be spent.”
Howell said, for example, if the commission would allocate $60,000, “that would be coming off the top line and that’s out of the mix and we put it back for what we consider a keystone project and we decide that keystone project based on our vote. I like that idea.”
House said, “I like it, too.”
Howell asked commission attorney Buck Gibson if he thought the commission should do a resolution concerning any parameters. He saidm “I think you should.” Gibson said he liked the term “guardrails” and “I would prefer to have a resolution.”
Gibson asked Howell what sort of percentages he wanted to do, saying he could have the resolution next month. Howell said, “Well, I think we just decided $60,000 a month is coming off the top.” He said he think they need to see that money “restricted in this account. That way, we know ... we’re not doing math up here.”
Commission accountant Tim Blansett said, “We’ll set up another equity account. We could set it up as future projects and pledge to savings or for future projects and we can move that $60,000 to it so we can show it on the balance sheet in the equity section.”
Howell said the most important question would be if the commission wanted to start allocating the money this month or next month.
Jones said he proposes that the commission start with the June meeting as “half the year.”
Commissioner Mike Chalenburg, who is also chairman of the city’s Finance Committee said, “We’re going to have to start doing some kind of a budgeting thing because just a little math, we’ve got $281,000 in requests for today compared to $137,000 revenue” collected for the month.
Gibson said this could be “an outlier month.” Chalenburg said,”Oh yeah, with the $177,000 for the city” for two outdoor basketball courts just west of the Carmichael Community Center.
Gibson said, “I think there needs to be the ability to be nimble if you need to be.”
Chalenburg said “a target maximum” might need to be considered “for things going directly to the city.”
“There are good things that are involved there but maybe we need to give some guidance to the planning, the mayor and the parks about what we might be willing to approve in a year,” he said. “I don’t know if that is a good idea or not.”
Gibson suggested that there should be a two-thirds vote of the commission whenever it goes beyond its parameter. “That would mean five people voting in favor, exceeding those limits.”
