The tennis/pickleball court project at Berryhill Park will cost more than double the amount that was originally approved for the work in advertising and promotions tax revenue.

The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission added an additional $1,197,886 Tuesday to the $1.1 million it had earmarked for a complete rebuild of the court. The project includes six full tennis courts (two three-court bays) and eight pickleball courts (two four-court bays).

