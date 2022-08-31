The tennis/pickleball court project at Berryhill Park will cost more than double the amount that was originally approved for the work in advertising and promotions tax revenue.
The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission added an additional $1,197,886 Tuesday to the $1.1 million it had earmarked for a complete rebuild of the court. The project includes six full tennis courts (two three-court bays) and eight pickleball courts (two four-court bays).
Engineer Bear Davidson said bids were opened for the project Aug. 9 with seven bidders participating. In his 10 years in business, Davidson said only one other time did he have more bidders than that on a public project.
The lowest base bid of $2,664,345 for the entire project was from Delk Construction of Searcy. In January, the Searcy City Council appropriated $366,459 for the project. The A &P Commission’s $1.1 million was approved in December of last year.
“This commission has done a really good job of banking money for a project like this and we’ve all said over the period of time since this [commission] has been in existence that we’re looking for an impact project,” Commission Chairman Chris Howell said. “My opinion, this is that impact project.”
Howell said it he thinks it is important to have funds in reserve and parameters set for those reserves and how much is going to be spent. “That way we build it back up.”
He said the project will be paid over time instead of with a one-time payment. Davidson said the contract period is 12 months.
“Each month on the 25th, the contractor would submit a pay request through our company that we would review and then submit to the city and request the city would issue payments for that month’s work.,” Davidson said, adding that generally the first couple of months would be larger payments for big ticket items like “earth work” and “concrete paving.” As the project progresses, Davidson said, the payments would not be as large.
He said, for example, the first couple of months the pay requests could be $450,000 and then reduced to about $175,000 for the duration of the project. That is just a projection based on previous projects, Davidson said.
Davidson said if the earth work and paving can be done prior to December-January, work can be continued through those months on some other items like fencing and interior work on the building. He said it may not take the full 12 months if work is started quickly and the “heavy construction items” are out of the way.
If there is a bit of delay with starting the earth work and concrete because of wet weather, Davidson said then he would expect the project to take the full 12 months. He mentioned if all this was done, it would put the project being finished in July.
Commissioner Tommy Centola asked how the project would affect the Holiday of Lights and the features of the event that are scheduled to take place at Berryhill Park.
“In the short term it will be a little bit of a hurdle this winter,” Davidson said. “I guess the biggest impact will be the northwestern parking lot, which is that small triangular parking lot off of Moore [Avenue] in the corner by the old swimming pool. It would be off limits for Holiday of Lights. That would be the main construction entrance.”
He said the location of one of the Holiday of Lights displays by the green-roofed pavilion also “would have to be relocated temporarily.”
In the long run, Davidson said, the project is a good thing for Holiday of Lights because when the demolition was started on the existing tennis courts and Berryhill Park around three months ago, it was learned that about 80 percent of the lighting for Holiday of Lights was routed through the old electrical panels at the tennis courts. “Those panels that served the tennis court lights were also where Holiday of Lights was fed from, and to be honest, it was not in great shape.”
Davidson said the project includes a new electrical service and slots on the panel to serve the Holiday of Lights. “It a new underground electrical so in the long term, it’s a bonus for Holiday of Lights, but it is a bit of a hurdle for this year’s event.”
In addition to the underground electrical, the project includes a new restroom building that will have a small concession room. Davidson said the concession room doesn’t have any equipment, but for tennis and pickleball it would be used for selling water and candy bars for a tournament. There also would be potential to using it in the future for the Holiday of Lights to sell items like hot chocolate.
Davidson said all the courts will have black vinyl-coated fencing and LED lighting. There also will be a concrete pavilion area with picnic tables and trash receptacles, providing a nice gathering area for tournaments or even for a family having a birthday party at the park. New landscaping also will be a part of the project.
City Attorney Buck Gibson said there is a tremendous amount of parking about 30 feet away from the facility that could be accessible across the footbridge at Gin Creek, but he didn’t know what the condition of the bridge is. Howell said there is a lot of parking in the area where the city’s old swimming pool used to be. He said it could be rehabilitated inexpensively.
Howell also said that when news of the project first appeared in The Daily Citizen, he started getting phone calls, including one from a guy in New York from a place that specifically designs security systems for these type of facilities with options available to limit access. He said he thinks this is something Parks and Recreation needs to look into because it will be the city’s responsibility to make sure the facility is maintained.
A standing room-only crowd attended Tuesday’s A&P meeting, with several pickleball players present. One of them, Chris O’Shields, who was there with his wife, Jenny, told Howell that the pickleball community in Searcy is “very passionate” about their sport. “We’re here to offer any help and assistance to the city to bring this project alive and to keep it going and to make it thrive in our community.”
Jenny O’Shields added that “the pickleball community is very supportive of each other, not just in Searcy but in surrounding areas, and we’re all the time hearing people from Heber Springs or Benton or Batesville say, ‘Hey, how are y’all’s courts coming? We’re ready to come play.’”
“We’ve got support from around the state of Arkansas,” O’Shields said. “We’ve got lots of supporters – David and Kay Redding, and David is the [Harding University] tennis coach, highly involved in pickleball. Kay and David both put on a tournament twice a year.”
Kay Redding said they have been asked to help with tournaments on Memorial Day weekend in Fairfield Bay to launch off the city’s summer activities and close with one on Labor Day weekend.
“It’s a very low cost,” she said. “These tournaments are just one day. It’s more about just the fun and the community of pickleball. They provide lunch, and we have 100 people coming this Saturday for this tournament that took about three weeks to put together.”
Kay Redding said the pickleball tournaments are highly sought after. “Pickleball players love pickleball and they will travel anywhere. We have people coming from all over Arkansas, some places in Tennessee, some from New Mexico and some from Missouri, just to come play a one-day tournament.
“Most tournaments are three-day events, which totally involves hotel rooms, eating out and the pickleball community here in Searcy – we all play here but we also travel other places to play close by. I know this pickleball community in Searcy would do anything to have events here and as many or as few as needed. They could just be local ones for our citizens. They could be bigger ones, several hundred.”
She said that a tournament with 200 to 300 players can be had “pretty quickly with a very low budget. ... Once you have the courts, it doesn’t take much to put on a tournament but it would bring visitors to our community and have them be consumers, to not only see our city but to participate in the services that we offer.”
“We do believe it would be highly beneficial and not only that part of it, but quite beneficial to the citizens of Searcy to be able to have tennis courts and pickleball courts to go at and get their physical activity,” Redding said. “It’s a great blend of both sports.”
Redding, in the parking lot after the meeting, said when people are looking for someplace to live in retirement, they no longer look for the best golf course but now look for where the best pickleball court is.
