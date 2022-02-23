The United We Stand Fourth of July celebration in Searcy will be returning for a second year after the Searcy Beats and Eats Committee was awarded $55,000 in advertising and promotions tax revenue Tuesday to put on the “outdoor festival” this summer.
The committee will work with the city on the celebration, which will be held on the holiday that’s on a Monday this year. The effort includes “live band(s), fireworks, food trucks and attractions,” according to the committee.
In its request to the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, the committee wrote that “the event budget will determine popularity of headliner, scale of fireworks and scope of attractions and promotions.”
The request was made Tuesday by Jenna Friday, who has been serving on the Beats and Eats Committee since last April and previously was executive director of the Arkansas Festivals and Events Association, a statewide membership organization. City Attorney Buck Gibson, commission Chairman Chris Howell and Commissioner Gary Patel were absent from the meeting.
Beats and Eats Committee member Edgar Castorena recapped last year’s event, the first city-supported Fourth of July celebration held in Searcy in around 15 years. He said that approximately 13,000 attended the event which was held at the Searcy Event Center.
Castorena noted that the event received $45,000 in funding from the A&P Commission last year and other sponsors paid for activities and features that included headliners, a family zone, an exotic petting zoo and hot air balloon rides.
“There was about 25 volunteers,” he said. “The event cost around $71,000.
“Our radius around was about 30 miles out. We hope this brings in around the same amount of people. With this amount of people coming in, we were able to sell out all of our food trucks last year at this event, followed by when the event ended, people attended other restaurants to feed their families and such, which only brought back into the A&P. We hope that brings the same type of volume this year.”
Commissioner Tommy Centola asked Friday if plans were being made to increase the number of food trucks this year. “I know a big issue was there were very long lines; people were not happy that there were waits,” Centola said.
“The overwhelming consensus from the July Fourth event was people were please with what we brought and self-admittedly that event outgrew our expectations,” Friday said. “We had no idea that 13-plus-thousand people were going to come, so we were so excited that they did and we definitely want to achieve that again this year. More food trucks are definitely on the table.”
Centola said planning for a “very first event” isn’t completely possible because you don’t know what to expect. “I mean, you hope it goes over well, but it went over better than expected.”
Friday said one of the things selling out the food trucks caused was attendees flocking to restaurants for food. “It was insane,” she said. “Those that were still hungry went to some of the restaurants around town to fill their stomachs.”
For this year, Friday said, she expects it to cost more to put on the Fourth of July event, so the anticipated budget is close to where it was last year “but probably increasing.”
“People were just getting back into events and festivals and they were really kind of willing to perform and come at a lower rate than they would have prior to COVID, so we anticipate prices increasing this year,” she said. “We do want to bring in a large name act. We want to bring some larger attractions.”
Commissioner Jim House discussed the possibility of charging for the event instead of requesting A&P revenue every year. He said he knows the restaurants and hotels benefit from the event and perhaps some other businesses, too, but “if it’s that much fun, maybe it’s worth a dollar or two, a person. Or is it spread out so where you couldn’t even collect?”
Friday said it would take a lot of manpower and logistics to create a point of entry and exit for ticketing the event. Mat Faulkner, one of three Beats and Eats Committee co-coordinators, added that he didn’t know of many large community events like this, “especially when it’s open to the public and there’s parking in multiple locations, from a logistics standpoint, but also you want as many people to be able to come and enjoy the event as well.”
“There may be components of it that are ticketed and that’s easier to manage like if there is a certain attraction, but as far as an entire event, that whole thing would have to be fenced off, you’d have to up your security,” Faulkner said. “I just don’t know even financially that it would make sense to off-balance the cost.”
Friday said she can’t think of a July Fourth celebration that actually charges admission. She mentioned ones in communities such as Heber Springs, Little Rock and Beebe. Friday said the Searcy event does ticket for attractions like the balloon rides and the children’s area.
“All I was thinking was let it grow on its own; eventually we don’t want to have to be the sponsor that sponsors everything every year,” House said. “We don’t want to get into that. We want it to build.”
Centola said he agreed and what he has seen other A&P commissions do is start with basically seed money and let the events grow. “I don’t think down the road we’re going to fund every single function, every single year.”
Friday said from her experience A&P commissions do play a part year after year in other events, such as Conway’s Toad Suck Daze, “along with their CVBs [convention and visitor’s bureaus] and such.”
Commissioner Rees Jones asked about other Beats and Eats events held by the committee. Faulkner responded that Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve are city of Searcy events that Beats and Eats is collaborating on and not the committee’s typical events.
“Our typical Beats and Eats are around 5,000 attendance downtown or in a smaller location with a volunteer committee,” Faulkner said. “Searcy hadn’t had a fireworks show, I guess since Harding did it, a long time [ago], so we were approached and discussed with the city of Searcy what it would look like to bring this back.
“Our crew works extremely hard on these larger events and so it really comes down to if the city wants to continue July Fourth and the scale of the ball drop. We’re happy to help facilitate those, but our normal Beats and Eats, we have multiple events throughout the year. We are also now doing Thursday night concerts every week from June through October, so it’s a tremendous amount of work. And I just know on behalf of the committee, to raise this level of funding every year, I just don’t know how we’re going to be able to without support from the A&P on a consistent basis.”
Faulkner added that Beats and Eats is holding five events this year and there are approximately 20 Thursday night concerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.