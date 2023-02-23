A scaled-down version of the Creative Group of Arkansas' request for funding for a regional robotics tournament received approval from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission at a special meeting Tuesday.
The meeting had been set after the commission asked that a $74,100 request for funding for the FIRST Robotics Arkansas Regional be reduced. The regional is set for March 2-4 at the Ganus Activities Complex on the campus of Harding University.
Harding Academy Robotics Coach Brian Jones came back with a request for $49,147.98. He also showed the commissioners a brief sample of a video from last year’s robotics event on his laptop.
"We took your questions and concerns to FIRST,” Jones said. “I’m telling you guys, they recognize how big a piece you are in FIRST in Arkansas, in STEM in Arkansas, especially coming out of COVID. Teams were struggling, sponsors were struggling. For two years, these guys didn’t have an opportunity to compete and you guys stepped up through your partnership and made that happen, and FIRST heard that and they know that and they want to make sure this relationship is maintained for sure.”
The A&P Commission provided $66,000 last year for the regional to be held at Harding University's Rhodes-Reaves Field House, and gave another $10,000 for a Tinkerfest Beats and Eats to be held in conjunction with that event. It also gave $7,389 to Harding Academy/Creative Group of Arkansas last fall for a robotics scrimmage and had provided $7,000 the previous year for a scrimmage at Harding Academy.
Jones said FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) was more than willing to review the original estimates of the costs of this year's event that had the commission concerned. He said FIRST was still actively searching for grants and sponsors for the regional.
According to Jones, FIRST also has “emergency regional support funds; those are designed for coming up short on regionals or sponsors backing out or anything like that.”
The new budget that was presented was formed after a review and Jones’ recommendations, he said. He said he felt like the whole cost of catering and hotels need to fall to FIRST.
“I felt that put you in a very awkward spot with public funds and I said, ‘I just don’t feel that is a good spot for the city of Searcy; that’s not a good spot for public funds.” Jones said he told FIRST it was appropriate for those line items to be removed completely from the request. “They were perfectly fine with that.”
Jones said the U.S. Air Force has given them a $25,000 grant, and Wolfspeed out of northwest Arkansas, a semi-conductor manufacturer, has joined in with $7,500.
For the event, 30 teams are coming to Searcy, Jones said, which means 1,500-plus people. “That’s just from the teams. That’s family members. That’s the volunteers. I don’t know how many others will come in just to watch. We will definitely be keeping tabs on those numbers.”
He said those who come to Searcy will be spending money in its stores and eating in its restaurants. “They are going to be staying in our hotels on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and some even on Saturday night. That’s four days and four nights here in Searcy where they get to see our great city. Searcy is becoming that central location for this unique experience from all levels.
“We are putting Searcy on the map here like we always do, hosting this event, especially with your partnership.”
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked Jones “just for clarity sake, Harding Academy, Harding University, are they getting any money off of this?” Jones replied, “Oh, no, sir. One of the things FIRST wants to strive [for] is inclusion. They want everybody to be involved. We don’t have the choice. We don’t charge admission fees or anything, so they are not getting anything off of this.”
Commissioner Gary Patel said he could speak for the teams coming to stay because he had two of them booked at a cost of “almost $4,000. They have a booking for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and potentially Saturday. Hopefully the other teams are booking at somewhere else.”
Jones said the robotics group will have an economic impact statement to bring back to the commissioners after the event.
Commissioner Rees Jones, who was absent for the regular meeting last week, told Brian Jones that he was impressed with the work that he does.
“I have been to the event,” Rees Jones said. “I think it’s well attended, I think it’s really neat and I think it is something Searcy can be known for.”
Howell also told Brian Jones that he appreciated him addressing the commission's concerns. “It helps us and we appreciate it.”
The motion for the new amount was approved unanimously.
