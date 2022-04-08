Searcy Parks and Recreation is purchasing a timing system for the Searcy Swim Center with $17,600 in advertising and promotions tax revenue.
Director Mike Parsons’ request for the funding was granted earlier this month by the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission.
“When we built the swim center back in 2017, one of the things we promised everybody was that we would hold swim meets’ and we did that. We held a few swim meets,” Parsons said. “At the time, the person who owned the timing system was our aquatics director and head coach of the Sharks. He is no longer with us, so obviously the equipment is no longer with us, so we don’t own a timing system system to hold swim meets.
“We have a facility that can host up to a three-day swim meet, so people would obviously stay in hotels. Special Olympics wants to be here every year. They want to do swim meets. The Searcy Sharks want to hold at least three [swim meets] per summer. Then we have other people that want to come and hold swim meets here.”
Parsons said the center was having to “spend lots of money to rent the equipment if we want to host a swim meet.”
The timing system, according to Parsons, works along with the video screen that Unity Health sponsored for the pool. He said the timing pad is “pretty much a plastic pad that sits in the pool. It’s just like the Olympics. They touch the pad and their time pops up on the screen.”
When asked by Commissioner Tommy Centola about how many tournaments would be held a year, Parsons said “anywhere from three to eight from January to January, including Special Olympics which are here.”
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked how many people usually come to a swim meet. City Attorney Buck Gibson responded “several hundred. It kind of comes and goes throughout the day depending on where you fall in the meet. My older son did it for several years. The more we have, the more people you bring in.”
Howell asked about the possibility of Arkansas Activities Association tournaments. Parson said the tournaments can be bid on, but if the city did not have this equipment they obviously could not have those. Gibson said it’s kind of like “having a basketball court without having a goal.”
Parson said the equipment has a three-year warranty and former Aquatics Director Chad Price had his for 10 years, adding that the equipment was stored well and taken care of. “Our pool is built to hold this system, so everything would tie in with everything else.”
Centola said Parson’s request for the funds was “a no-brainer” with the ability to bring people in to Searcy for the meets. He mentioned the restaurants and hotels and how they could benefit. “This is a small amount.” he said about the request.
