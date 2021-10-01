The New Year’s Eve ball drop in downtown Searcy is expected to be bigger and better, but possibly not quite as much as hoped after the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion reduced a $30,000 request from the mayor to $24,000 Tuesday.
The commission decided at its monthly meeting at the Carmichael Community Center that it would provide 80 percent of the requested amount after a motion to fund 100 percent of the request failed.
Mayor Kyle Osborne said he and Searcy Beats and Eats Committee co-Coordinator Mat Faulkner had a long conversation last week when they discussed the request and some other programs for the rest of the year.
“This year, we are trying to make Beats and Eats and the city of Searcy and our New Year’s Extravaganza the biggest and best that we’ve ever had,” Osborne said.
The event is run by the Beats and Eats Committee in coordination with the city, Osborne said. Faulkner said that “it’s a city of Searcy event. Beats and Eats Committee put this together, not myself.”
“Basically, we are a volunteer group that is helping facilitate the event on behalf of the city of Searcy,” Faulkner said. “There are two large events each year that we serve in that capacity; that would have been the Fourth of July that we just had and then New Year’s Eve because those events are much larger than a normal Beats and Eats event,” which generally are street gatherings in the downtown area.
A&P Commissioner Tommy Centola asked how the New Year’s Eve event has been funded in the past. Osborne said it was Beats and Eats funding that it had been able to acquire through the years.
Faulkner said the New Year’s Eve event has been held a few times, although not last year because of COVID-19, but those events were a much smaller scale than what’s planned. He said the cost is usually around $20,000.
In requesting $30,000 in A&P tax revenue, he said “some differences are we would have a covered stage and we’re going to relocate to Spring Street so there is more places for people to park and it’s easier for Claireday [Electric] to do the ball drop.”
“We’ve got cold pyros that will shoot off the stage, a laser show,” he said. “There’s going to be an indoor and outdoor component, renting the Robbins Sanford [Grand Hall] from Claireday in case of weather issues. There are some additional features and attractions that we’ve never had before, just trying to step it up some.
“I will say even the city of Benton right now is trying to do their own ball drop and they are calling us asking how to do it, so it’s a good thing to be a front-runner.”
Asked how many have attended these New Year’s Eve events, Faulkner said that it is hard to know.
“It is a flowing event and basically some people will come early and then they will go to a family function or something like that, so it’s really hard to say,” he said. “We know that at the end, right there at midnight at the parking lot where it has been held in the past is full but it is really tough to say. We’re estimating about 5,000 in attendance, but weather dependent, it’s really hard to say. It could be raining and freezing, we just never know.”
Faulnker said most of the crowd is assumed to be local.
He also said that when this event was first started in 2018, it included food trucks, but because the time of the night, they did not do well. He said there will be snacks and refreshments this year, but it would not be a food truck thing.
Commissioner Jim House wanted to know if the A&P money would be replacing contributions that were being received from elsewhere. “Is it a one-time thing or are we going to be looked at to do it every year?” he asked.
Osborne said if the private donors step up and continue to make contributions, the amount that would be requested would be dropped.
House said, “I just have some hesitation about taking over a function like this that there’s no evidence that it’s going to bring people out here from out of town or getting us some recognition that other people admire. I know it’s fun, but maybe I’m too old for this.”
Centola said he understood what House was saying, “We brought in a lot of people from outside of the city for Fourth of July.” House said the Fourth of July event, held for the first time this year, worked and proved itself. “Now, New Year’s Eve, that’s a different time,” he said.
Osborne said the last New Year’s Eve that he attended downtown was packed also.
“If the attractions are there, people come to these things,” Osborne said. “They are looking for something to do. The problem is trying to schedule all of this stuff, not knowing the amount of private funds that are coming in. It’s that time of the year. We need to get this stuff scheduled and ready to go and if we don’t know if the money is there, we don’t know what we can do and what we can’t.”
House told Osborne, “I’m thinking that we don’t want to ever start covering things at 100 percent when it has been proven that the donors will do their part. I mean, we are making it better from what I hear and it’s going to be more expensive from what I hear. It just seems like we need an 80-20 anyway so that we know there is other donors still giving on that and don’t let us slide into the only donor to do these things.”
Osborne told House “with the economical climate we are in right now, we just don’t know.” House said he was astonished at how good the attendance was for the Fourth of July event at the Searcy Events Center “and we hope that this would be almost as big as the Fourth of July.”
House said, “We are in a proving stage to see what the results will be.”
Commission Chairman Chris Howell said with New Year’s Eve on a Friday, “restaurants will be open” but what he’s “struggling with” is “are there going to be enough people from outside of town to come in to generate economic activity in our local restaurants.”
Howell said at the Fourth of July event, “the food trucks were so jammed that we went to a local restaurant and you can tell people were in there specifically for that event, so it accomplished exactly what we are here for. so I’m struggling a little bit now, but I’m more apt to lean toward, ‘Hey, maybe not 100 percent but let’s see what we can do with this event.’”
“We kind of proved it on the July 4th event; it might be time to try it on this event as well and if it doesn’t prove out, we can always pull back,” he said.
Commissioner Rees Jones, who made the motion to fund the request 100 percent, said he kind of shared Howell’s perspective. “I think there is going to be less competition, for lack of a better word, with other cities in a event for New Year’s [Eve].
Faulkner said since Beats and Eats is putting on events pretty much all year long, “so tapping private donors all year long is a difficult thing to do, especially on a volunteer basis.” He said the volunteers are happy to work hard for these bigger events, putting all of the things together and facilitate it, but “it is difficult to raise money all year long.”
He said however big or however small the city and A&P Commission wanted them to work with them, they would be happy to do so.
Commissioner Mike Chalenburg said he also had a hard time with funding the whole amount.
Osborne said there is no guarantee what can be produced with less than $30,000 and no guarantee of what could be solicited through private donations.
“We might get lucky and be able to raise $10,000, maybe $15,000, but we would be getting lucky to do that,” the mayor said. “I hate to skimp on a program like this. We went all out for Fourth of July and this is one of a couple of events that the city really gets involved in with Beats and Eats and we would all like to see this succeed.
“Weather permitting, with what we have in the plan here, this would be the biggest show that we have had downtown for a New Year’s Eve gathering that I can remember and I would just ask that you take that into consideration. If we are alloted half the money, we are probably going to get half the show.”
After Jones’ motion failed, House made the motion that passed for 80 percent funding.
