The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission is going after another closed restaurant for unpaid A&P tax revenue.
The commission voted Tuesday to file a $12,500 lien against The Cookie Basket, 106 E. Market Ave. In December, City Attorney Buck Gibson told the commission that a lien had been filed against Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes and Fries, 212 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, which had closed. Hwy 55, which did not own the real property, he said, has yet to remit the tax revenue it owes, which Gibson has said is "thousands of dollars."
Certified public accountant Tim Blansett, who handles financials for the commission, said Tuesday that Gibson had a lien prepared against The Cookie Basket, which he said was in the process of selling its assets.
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked Blansett how far behind the business was on paying its tax revenue, and Blansett said, “Five months.”
Commissioner Tommy Centola asked if it was known when The Cookie Basket closed. Blansett said, “It was right after the first week in April."
He said he expects the amount the business owes “to be less than the lien, but that covers it. Once we get the correct amounts, we’ll adjust down the balance due and assess the appropriate amount. Until we have numbers, we don’t have any way of knowing what that amount should be.”
Blansett said the business just needs to bring in its sales tax report. He said the $12,500 is a standard $2,500 a month in billing.
Centola made a motion to move forward with the lien. The motion carried unanimously, with Commissioner Gary Patel absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.