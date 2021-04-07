The 2021 advertising and promotions tax revenue collections through March are more than $54,000 ahead of last year’s for the first three months.
“It’s good to see collections are up from last year,” Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission member Tommy Centola said. “I think with COVID not being as prevalent, you’re going to see more people out and about, so collections are up.”
The winter weather inflated Searcy advertising and promotions tax revenue numbers for March, leading to lower numbers being reported for February, according to accountant Tim Blansett.
The income statement shows that $152,234 was collected in March compared to $28,354 in February. However, Blansett said $57,603 was related to collections that came in “after the ice storm and everything” and the actual February total was $67,821. He said the March numbers included $125,424 from prepared foods and $26,810 was from lodging.
With January’s numbers, that puts collections at $295,719.86 for the year compared to $241,535 through March last year.
The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission has $1.498 million in the bank overall, Blansett said. The budget through March 31 included $194,757.60 for “costs of goods sold.” Those included $$30,000 for Searcy Optimist Club peewee football for equipment, $45,000 to the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce for its Newcomer’s Guide, $66,000 toward bringing a FIRST Robotics competition to the city, $3,747,60 toward a 2020 grant for the Holiday of Lights and $50,000 toward a White County Fair improvement grant.
The A&P Commission also lists a $4,473 cost of goods expense for the Feb. 9 special election not included in the three-month budget total. It and the Holiday of Lights grant were the only actual cost of goods expenses listed for the first three months (along with operating expenses of $5,423 for legal and professional services), reducing the net income to $284,905.13 (with $2,578.67 in interest).
The commission held a lengthy discussion at Wednesday’s meeting about promoting itself through a website and social media.
Commissioner Gary Patel said the commission should be using social media to promote the city. He gave ball tournaments as an example of things residents need to be aware of.
“A&P should be promoting what is going on in the town,” he said, adding that it is information hotel and restaurant owners need to know.
City Attorney Buck Gibson told Patel he was right but “this commission is the body that funds that process, we are not really the body that is responsible for coming up with that or maintaining that site or that social media presence. ... We don’t really have the expertise for that.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, the commission had talked about promoting its work. The commission is expected to continue the discussion at future meetings, which are being moved to the last Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. Chairman Chris Howell also said the next meeting will be held in the City Hall chambers instead of the Carmichael Community Center, where they were moved because of COVID-19.
Howell also announced the Commissioner Brandon Williams had resigned because he is moving to Dallas. Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne will be naming a replacement for the City Council to approve. Since Williams served as secretary, Howell nominated Centola to take that role and the commission approved.
