Restoration of the historic American Legion Hut is expected to pick up steam, according to officials, after the Searcy Advertising Promotions and Tourism Commission on Wednesday approved up to $40,000 for interior renovations.
Last Thursday, the Searcy City Council also approved of the city beginning to take bids for grant-funded exterior renovations at the city-owned hut, currently unoccupied at 112 W. Race Ave., near the Rialto Theater.
Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton made Wednesday’s request for advertising and promotions tax funding to help with the renovations. Shelley Churchwell, representing the White County Historical Society, also spoke.
Burton said she, Churchwell and Searcy City Councilman Rodger Cargile have kind of taken on the American Legion Hut project as a “labor of love.”
Although $40,000 was requested, Burton said the amount needed could wind up being lower because it depends on how much grant money is received from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. She said an $80,000 grant is being sought.
“There is a possibility, I hate to say it, that we may not get the funding, and if we do it may not be in the amount of $80,000 because in our research we know that that is the maximum that they ever awarded for this particular historic preservation grant,” she said. “So we have the lofty goal that we will receive $80 [thousand].
“It’s a two-to-one match so we need that $40,000 to get the $80 [thousand] – totally $120,000 toward the interior restoration of the project.”
Burton said if the program decides to grant $60,000 instead, the request for funds from the A&P Commission would drop to $30,000. “It will not exceed $40,000, assuming the grant is awarded, which would go into effect around July 1 of this year.”
Burton said the exterior of the building is currently being worked on. “We have $90,00, part of it donations, part city contributions, and a $60,000 historic preservation grant to do the exterior.”
“We are at a point now that we need to tackle the inside because it is not going to do a lot of good to have a $60,000 roof on top of a vacant, deteriorating building,” she said.
The ultimate goal, according to Burton, is to make the American Legion Hut into an event venue for the city. She mentioned that it could generate revenue and “fill that middle-of-the-road niche for rental space for weddings, potential business meetings, parties, anniversaries.”
“The city could utilize it, not only as a meeting space and an event space in that dance hall area, but our initial plans will utilize two office spaces that we, being the city of Searcy, can utilize those front two spaces for potential office spaces, whether they be used for a city office or lease it out as a revenue source,” she said. “The historical society was in there at one point so they might be interested in that office.
“Depending on new hires, the city has looked at filling a couple of positions down the road whether it be for whatever reason. We would like to renovate the building and add a restroom that would be ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) compliant. We are needing to make it ADA-accessible in the back. It is really going to be a gut job from fireplaces to the dance hall to the addition of a catering kitchen, a restroom, a prep area for brides that might be looking for a wedding or someone looking for a photo shoot.”
She said the building also could be used during activities downtown, “when we have Beats and Eats, when we have Get Down Downtown, when we have Farmers’ Markets and we need access to restrooms for the public and vendors who sell at the market. We can really utilize that as a leading spot for bands and any visitors into downtown.”
The idea is to make the American Legion Hut “a self-sustaining structure,” Burton told the commission. “We have the potential to do that with rental and we just feel that it will kind of fill a niche between maybe a large-scale venue. Someone that might need space for a hundred people for a wedding or a reunion of some sort.”
A&P Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked Burton how long it will take to reach the overall goal.
“To be determined,” Burton answered. “We’ll know a lot more if we receive this funding, once we bring in an architect and when we have our final plans for the entire project,” she said. “We are looking this at Phase 2. There is a very, very good probability that we will have to add on a Phase 3 ... which will probably be the finishes of the building, anything we need to do on the exterior to complete the ADA compliance and furnishings within the building.”
There is 3,000 square feet in the building, according to Burton.
Howell recommended that those who hadn’t been in the building should go take a look at it. “It is something, in my opinion that the city of Searcy really needs to invest in, the community needs to invest in, because it is a treasure in my mind. It’s cool, a cool building.” Burton said the building was built in 1934.
Burton said she feels like the hut is sort of an unnoticed gem in the community. She mentioned that there aren’t a lot of rock structures with the architectural characteristic.
“It’s on the National Register of Historic Places,” Burton said. “It’s a structure worth saving.”
Churchwell, president of the historical society, said she has a background in commercial property management, with about 21 years of experience. “I understand the return on investment. I believe this is a need for small and medium venue events for not only the city and the county but for central Arkansas.”
Churchwell said the hut was built after President Franklin D. Roosevelt “announced the New Deal of public works in 1933.”
“The CWA [Civil Works Administration] was created [as] the predecessor of the WPA [Works Progress Administration], allowing federal funds to build the Legion hall along with city monies and donations,” Churchwell said. “Folks crowded the court square because everybody wanted to be close to what was going on inside of it. It had a huge drawing. There were military dignitaries, the military band was there.”
She said the Draft Board, the offices of the mayor and marshal and the chamber of commerce were located in the building at different points, and a lot of dance lessons were held in the hut “over decades.” Driver’s license testing, the Red Cross and the historical society also were located there, and “it also served as a bunk room the night before they [soldiers] were shipped out.”
In 1990, the American Legion Hut was placed on the historical register. The grand hall has tall rock walls. In 2009, the historical society was invited to move into the hut by the legionnaires.
“The Red Cross was moving out,” Churchwell said. “The building was in sad repair then, but we did what we could to make it happen. We stayed for 10 years until the conditions had got so bad.”
Churchwell said she gets calls about people wanting to having weddings in a historical place.
“The grand room has about 1,612 square feet for a total square footage of about 3,000,” she said, adding that the Searcy Fire Department is being checked with to find out how many people would be allowed in the building for fire code. She said the room could hold about 100 people sitting at round tables with enough room for a dance floor and a DJ or there could be enough room for a head table and a buffet.
For the exterior work on the building, Cargile explained Thursday at a special meeting that the city “had to do a small match to get us $90,000” and needed to give approval to architect Barry Hoffman “to call for bids.”
Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne said the city needed to start that process now because the deadline is approaching for the grant money to be spent on the project.
“We are pressed up against the wire schedulewise,” Hoffmann said. “We have to have the project complete by June first.”
Cargile said last July that when the American Legion left the hut, it gave the city $18,000 to use toward rehabilitation. He said the city also received $6,000 from the Searcy Board of Realtors,which brought the amount to $24,000. It applied for the two-for-one matching grant with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program and received $60,000, meaning the city had to provide $6,000 of the $30,000 to match.
The American Legion was leasing the building from the city. Cargile said the stories he heard from Jerry Williams of the American Legion and Burton about soldiers from across the country who spent the night in the building before they shipped off “were remarkable stories.”
Cargile said the events that took place there over the years fascinate him. He said last summer that he thought the city should be first in line to to do what they could to save the building.
In May 2019, City Attorney Buck Gibson called the American Legion Hut “a resource that we have failed to maintain or properly monitor. We have to save the building.”
